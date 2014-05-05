AppleShark Launches Promotion on Fastest Five Steps to Cash for New or Used Apple Products

St Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Apple is renowned for constantly pushing technological and design innovation in their flagship range of digital products, which has diversified from computers to mobiles and music players and now even includes TVs. Because of this driving development, the products often end up obsolete much more quickly than competing products, and fans of Apple must always have the latest edition. As a result they are left with outmoded technology, and want to sell it on to save money on their next upgrade. AppleShark allows them to do just that, with an industry leading five step process that is now even more attractive due to newly released promotional offers.



The process involves first picking the category of the item they wish to sell before selecting the relevant model. They then give an assessment of its condition and receive a quote for the device. If they are happy with the quote they can post it off and they receive their money as soon AppleShark gets the device.



The simplistic selling process and clear guaranteed prices make it an attractive proposition, but what seals the deal for many Apple users is the unbeatable buyback rates, which are far better than competing services owing to the fact the company specializes in Apple products and buys them up en masse. If people visit AppleShark today users can receive an additional 10% on the quoted price by entering the promotional code 10MORE.



A spokesperson for AppleShark.com explained, “When people upgrade to the latest phone, they want to be rid of their old one but at the same time are acutely aware of how expensive this device was just a year or so before. As a result they are unwilling to part with it without getting some return on that investment, but can’t sell it to other users as they too have all upgraded. We save people from this conundrum by offering the best rates available online and the most convenient selling process, ensuring the best deal for our customers.”



About AppleShark

AppleShark will buy damaged, used, and new Apple devices in exchange for cash. With automated shipping and payment processes the company makes things quick and easy for customers, and offers up to 50% more cash than competitors. This is because of the sheer volume of Apple products they specialize in procuring. They provide instant quotes and have a great team of researchers on hand to deal with any problem. For more information please visit: http://appleshark.com/