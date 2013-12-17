AppleTV3JailbreakXpress.com Provides Tips on Jailbreaking the Apple TV 3, Answers Common Queries

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- AppleTV3JailbreakXpress.com, a website dedicated in sharing insightful information on jailbreaking the latest Apple TV 3, has recently published useful tips on how to prepare the Apple TV 3 for jailbreaking and has thoroughly answered certain common queries regarding jailbreaking in general.



The most common question which all Apple product owners have is whether jailbreaking is actually legal or not. To this the Apple TV 3 Jailbreak Xpress replied that only iPad and iPod Touch are illegal to jailbreak according to the DMCA exemptions. The articles on the site further inform that jailbreaks for iPhone and Apple TV do exist and right now it is safe to jailbreak them.



Another common query is what will happen to the data if jailbreaking is performed on the device. In the article titled ‘Top Tips for Preparing Apple TV 3 for Jailbreaking’ it is clearly mentioned that backing up the Apple TV is absolutely essential step before performing any form of jailbreaking. The article further informs that leading jailbreaking software providers usually offer a solution that will not harm the data but it is still best to be on the safe side and back up any data.



The website is up to date on latest news regarding the Apple TV 3 jailbreak and even offers techniques of installing popular apps after the jailbreaking has been done. An article titled ‘How to Install XMBC and NitoTV on your Jailbroken Apple TV 3’ gives step-by-step instructions on how to install the popular Apps XMBC and NitoTV on an Apple TV 3. These 2 Apps are so highly preferred that many Apple TV 3 users decide to jailbreak their device due to them.



The website suggests everyone to jailbreak the Apple TV 3 at their own risk, and if a user wants to simply try the jailbreak then they can do so by simply baking up their data and restoring back to original settings if they do not like their jailbroken device. Since no warranty is voided during this process, the users have an added advantage to try and experience the untapped potential of their Apple TV 3.



About AppleTV3JailbreakXpress.com

AppleTV3JailbreakXpress.com is one of the leading websites that provides extensive information and techniques of jailbreaking the latest Apple TV 3. Through the online platform, http://www.appletv3jailbreakxpress.com/, the numerous articles and tips offering insightful info on Apple TV 3 Jailbreak and jailbreaking in general can be viewed. AppleTV3JailbreakXpress.com is known for being on top of any latest news regarding jailbreaking and for sharing effective & safe ways of jailbreaking the Apple TV.



For more information about Apple TV 3 Jailbreak, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of appletv3jailbreakxpress.com, please email to info@appletv3jailbreakxpress.com.