When considering the rising levels of outdoor air pollution, it's worrying enough to make anyone want to stay indoors as much as possible. However, even indoor air is not exactly as clean or healthy as one might think. According to the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA), indoor air is commonly two to five times more polluted than outdoors. There are numerous sources of indoor air contaminants; they can be grouped and tackled in three main categories, with each section requiring a different set of solutions.



Sources of Indoor Contamination



It's important to understand the correct breakdown of indoor air contaminants before seeking a solution. There are three main categories of harmful indoor substances: germs and infectious agents, chemical gases and odors, and particles and allergens.



Germs and infectious agents refer to bacteria that are dangerous to one's health. Viruses, mold, the flu, and pollen are all examples of infectious agents. They can live in HVAC equipment (causing musty smells, clogged coils, mold growth) and, of course, circulate once the system is activated. They have serious health effects as well, such as:



- Respiratory infections

- Bronchitis

- Pneumonia

- Sinus issues

- Throat and ear pain



Chemical gas and odors make their way indoors from sources such as cleaning products, building materials, and others. These VOCs, which include chemicals, pesticides, formaldehyde, and benzene, are toxic to living things when consumed in large quantities. They often corrode HVAC coils, which can increase operational costs and decrease life expectancy. They too can be harmful to health, causing:



- Headaches

- Dizziness

- Blurred vision

- Lethargy

- Memory loss

- Nausea

- Trouble breathing



Finally, there are particles and allergens. These contaminants are responsible for seasonal allergies and affect certain individuals more than others. Allergens include, but are not limited to, pet dander, dust, smoke, hair, skin flakes, and dust mites. If they build up on HVAC equipment, they can clog coils, damage compressors, increase energy bills, and decrease equipment life. Their health effects are similar to that of a cold or flu, like:



- Coughing

- Runny nose

- Irritated eyes

- Sore throat

- Trouble breathing

- Congestion



It's not only the harmful substances themselves that make up indoor air pollution; inadequate ventilation plays a significant role as well. A poorly ventilated home traps allergens and pollutants indoors, preventing the outdoor air from diluting emissions. Since many contaminants are odorless, homeowners usually aren't aware something is wrong until they start to experience symptoms, which can range from irritated eyes and dry throat, to long-term effects, such as respiratory disease or cancer after long or repeated exposure periods.



Solutions to Indoor Air Contamination



Here is a list of some important things that homeowners can tackle by themselves. These are the simple everyday basics that make a big difference without costing much:



- Open windows periodically to bring in fresh air

- Keep floors fresh and clean

- Use fragrance-free or naturally-scented cleaning products, air fresheners, and aerosol sprays

- Change AC filters every 3 months



Besides these DIY tips, there are products available on the market that can help tackle each phase of contamination head on, such as polarized-media air cleaners, high-output UV lights, and oxidizing systems.



Also Consider This When Managing Toxic Indoor Air



Don't forget that regular air conditioning maintenance, upgrading the cooling system, cleaning the AC duct system, replacing the AC duct system, or installing an air purifier or humidifier play an important part in managing indoor air quality. For these services, Appliance Doctors urges residents to call its sister company, Polar Bear Air Conditioning.



Aside from the more substantial undertakings, Appliance Doctors encourages homeowners to reduce their emissions by using non-toxic extermination methods, cleaning their rugs and carpets with a HEPA filter vacuum weekly, or even swapping out air fresheners for essential oil diffusers. Opening windows and turning on fans can increase proper ventilation in the home as well.



While there are measures one can take to improve their home's air quality, limited resources sometimes don't get the job done. In the event of the symptoms described or to get indoor air quality properly tested, homeowners are encouraged to visit https://polarbear.ky/.



