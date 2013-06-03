Appliance Medic Inc. Gives out 1 Year Warranty on Parts and Labor

Monsey, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Appliance Medic Inc gives out a warranty that will certainly be an advantage for those who will avail their services. This is a 1 year warranty for all parts and labor they service on an appliance that they repair. If that appliance still breaks within the warranty period, they will happily repair it again and replace parts that are needed for your broken appliance. To know more of Appliance Medic Inc, their services and their website, please read on the paragraphs below.



What is Appliance Medic Inc all about?

Appliance Medic Inc is a corporation who services broken appliances to good, working servicing ones again. They have offered their services for 12 years already. They have serviced appliances for the Rockland County, NY and Bergen County and in the NJ areas. Appliance Medic Inc always services their customers with a commitment to service and value. They always appreciate that you chose their company to repair your appliances and they will really commit on getting things done. This is a much assured guarantee because they have skilled and factory – trained professional technicians. They use the finest tools and materials to handle your appliance repairs. They are highly – trained experts that will work with a combination of accuracy and speed.



What are the services they offer for you?

Appliance Medic Inc is all about dedication and they commit themselves in repairing your appliances in no time. Their services include washer repair, dryer repair, oven repair, washing machine repair, refrigerator repair and other appliances that need repairing. They can repair almost any kind of branded appliances with ease because these technicians are highly trained on any kind of brand of appliance so if you have an appliance that has a high – class brand for it, do not worry because their techniques know what they are doing. Also they have a one year warranty for their services and parts for your appliance. If it still gets broken within the year period, then they will happily service it again for you for free.



What can you expect on the website?

Well, the website is all about what Appliance Medic is all about and what services they can do for you. The home page is riddled with a lot of information you need. They have their contact numbers put up there with their NY and NJ ones. You can also submit a service request here right away. Just fill up the blanks with the information that is needed. At the top menu, you can see all of the links that you will lead you to pages that will give you the needed information for your satisfaction. One of the most significant menu item is the testimonials and reviews which gives you some insight on past customers’ review on their services. If you want to know how to contact them with other means then you can click the contact us link. This will give you all the information you will need so that you can contact them and hear your complaints.



Media Contact:

Jacob

appliance medic

4 wilsher dr

monsey ny 10952

www.appliance-medic.com