Appliance Medic Inc Provides a 1-Year Warranty on Labor and Parts

Monsey, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Appliance Medic Inc, a company that services broken appliances to functioning ones again, provides a 1-year warranty on labor and parts of appliances it repairs, which will definitely benefit those who will get its services. If the appliance still malfunctions within the warranty period, the company will gladly repair it again as well as replace the parts needed for the broken appliance for free.



When it comes to household machines, it’s always at an inconvenient and unexpected time when they stop functioning properly. Instead of being stressed out since there’s now a need to find a way to save up a certain amount of cash to buy a replacement, it’s time to consider taking the item to a repair shop. What’s more beneficial is if the shop offers a warranty on labor and parts. This is where Appliance Medic Inc can help everyone.



Appliance Medic Inc is committed to helping people by repairing their appliances in no time. The company’s services include washing machine repair, refrigerator repair, dryer repair, washer repair and appliance repair. It can repair almost any type of branded appliances easily as the company has technicians that are highly trained on various kinds of appliances, so if one has an appliance with a high-quality brand, there’s no need to worry as they know what they’re doing. Appliance Medic Inc also has a 1-year warranty for all parts and services for one’s appliance.



It’s not always practical for one to rush out and pay thousands of dollars for a replacement. Sometimes, it’s much better to have what’s broken repaired. There are better things to do with the money one would have spent for buying a new appliance. Appliance Medic Inc understands everyone’s needs and so, it aims to help them get their appliances properly functioning again.



About Appliance Medic Inc

A company that services broken appliances to working ones again, Appliance Medic Inc has been offering its services for 12 years already and has serviced appliances for the NY and Bergen County, Rockland County as well as NJ areas. The company always appreciates that its clients chose to hire its services to repair their appliances and thus, it commits on getting things done. Due to its dedication to value and service, Appliance Medic Inc hires factory-trained and skilled professional technicians who work with a combination of speed and accuracy and use the finest materials and tools to handle one’s appliance repairs.