Lake Appliance Repair Hires New Technician for Service in Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley

Brentwood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, a premier Northern California appliance repair company, announced today that they have hired an appliance repair technician for service in Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley, California. The new technician, Jay, will be responsible for the Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley territories, but will also provide backup service in Modesto and Stockton when needed. Lake Appliance Repair started providing appliance repair services in the East Bay Area in early 2013, and continues to expand their territory. “We hired our Antioch appliance repair technician as a bridge between our Stockton and Danville territories. We wanted to make sure to have enough technicians to provide the most reliable service in the East Bay Areas as possible,” says Krystle McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair.



The company’s Antioch, Oakley, and Brentwood appliance repair services will include repair of appliances that are both in and out of warranty. “We work closely will major manufacturers to service appliances that are still under manufacturer warranty; plus, we work with many home warranty providers, retailers, and property managers,” says Krystle. Lake Appliance Repair provides appliance repair services for a wide client base, including retailers such as Lowe’s and RC Willey.



Lake Appliance Repair’s new Brentwood, Antioch, and Oakley appliance repair technician is scheduled to begin work in the area beginning August 2013. “We are extremely excited to have found such a well-rounded and talented appliance repair technician to join our team,” says Scott McConnell, owner and senior technician at Lake Appliance Repair. Jay is a skilled technician with 11 years of experience in the appliance repair industry. He will be providing service for the full range of residential appliances including standard refrigerators, built-in refrigerators, sealed systems, stoves, ovens, ranges, cooktops, dishwashers, washers, dryers, wine coolers, and more. He is proficient repairing all major appliance brands such as Sub Zero, Wolf, LG, General Electric, and Bosch.



The Lake Appliance Repair team is ready to begin scheduling appliance repair services in Brentwood, Antioch, and Oakley immediately. For more information about the company’s services, visit their website at Lake Appliance Repair or call them toll free at 866-264-9578.



About Lake Appliance Repair

