Lake Appliance Repair Celebrates Employees with an Employee Appreciation Day

Orangevale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2013 -- Lake Appliance Repair, a local Sacramento region appliance repair company, held their first Employee Appreciation Field Day and BBQ at McKinley Park in Sacramento, CA on May 22, 2013. The company shutdown for the afternoon to celebrate their entire staff and all of their hard work. “Our technicians and office staff work hard six days a week, so we wanted to thank them for their commitment to being leaders in our industry,” says Scott McConnell, owner of Lake Appliance Repair. The themes of the day were company spirit, unity, and healthy competition.



At the event, employees competed for the title, “Employee of the Month.” The competition was broken down into two categories: office staff and technicians. The winner from each category earned $50 and a seat in the Employee of the Month Bocce Ball faceoff.



The office staff competition included 3 heated rounds of Golf Toss, which required participants to throw strung together golf balls at a latter-type contraption. The appliance repair technicians competed in an industry specific game they called, The Fastest Technician—technicians had to retrieve appliance parts from their service vehicles in the fastest time to win. The winner from each match competed in a game of Bocce Ball for the “Employee of the Month” title. A winner’s plaque and bragging rights went to the victor.



After the games, employees enjoyed a BBQ picnic and some downtime. “Our office is very fast paced, and our technicians are always out in the field, so it is difficult for us to find time to form relationships. Events like this are a great way for us to build our team,” says Scott. At the end of the BBQ, Scott thanked the employees for their day-to-day hard work and commitment to the company.



Lake Appliance Repair is dedicated to changing the face of the appliance repair industry by focusing on professionalism, customer service, and training. As part of that effort, owners Krystle and Scott McConnell are developing a company culture that focuses on recognizing employees for their dedication to professionalism and education within the industry.



About Lake Appliance Repair

Lake Appliance Repair is an Orangevale-based company serving the entire Sacramento Region. With service as far as Appliance Repair Rocklin and Appliance Repair Truckee, the company covers a large service area. As a factory-trained and authorized service provider for most major appliance brands, they repair the full range of home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, freezers, microwaves, and ice machines. Every Lake Appliance Repair Service truck is stocked with 1,000s of appliance repair parts, which greatly decreases appliance downtime. The company also sells appliance repair parts from their extensive parts inventory. For more information about Lake Appliance Repair, or to schedule service, contact their main office at (866) 264 9578.



