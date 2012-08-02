Appliance Repair West Palm Beach Company, Essential Appliance, Receives Praise from Customers

West Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- For most homeowners, their appliances are one of the most expensive investments they will make for their house. From the refrigerator and oven to the washer and dryer, the costs can add up quickly.



When one of these appliances stops working, it can be much more cost effective to have it fixed rather than purchasing a new one. But finding a reliable, trustworthy appliance repair company can be a challenge.



Featuring appliance repair in West Palm Beach, Florida, Essential Appliance continues to impress homeowners with their superior customer support and extensive range of appliance installation and repair services. Based in Wellington, the small family-owned and operated business provides service to customers throughout the West Palm Beach area, from Boca Raton to Juno Beach.



Whether a client is looking to have their new dishwasher installed or are in need of a refrigerator repair West Palm Beach, the experts at Essential Appliance service all major appliances, gas or electric. This includes, washers, dryers, garbage disposals, trash compactors, microwaves, stoves, ovens, vent hoods, wine coolers and more.



Essential Appliance was founded in 2005 by appliance installation guru and handyman extraordinaire, David Williams. Williams and his wife Nina handle all aspects of the business, from the initial calls from customers to the final installation of parts. By doing so, Essential Appliance is able to maintain the highest level of attention to detail.



“I know the names of all our customers and because I order all the parts and communicate with David all day long, I always know exactly what stage a repair is in,” says Nina. “People call me all day long wondering when their part is coming in, or how long until David gets to their house, and I know every person’s status on any given day.”



In addition to offering a wide range of installation and repair services, thanks to Williams’ expertise in the field, the appliance repair West Palm Beach company can also handle brands most other companies cannot, such as Sub Zero, Thermidor, Bosch, Miele and Fisher Paykel.



The company’s affordability, efficiency and quick repair turnaround times have lead numerous individuals and businesses to choose them for appliance repair in Boca Raton, including homeowners, realtors, high-end builders, property management companies and more.



Essential Appliance also handles extended warranties for Lowes and Best Buy and is on the preferred vendor list for appliance installation at Direct Buy.



According to Williams, “Our motto is ‘we don’t work from 9 to 5; we work from start to finish.’ Our customers can reach us in the evening hours and we return calls on the weekend, even on Sunday.”



For more information, visit http://EssentialAppliance.com/



