Eagle, ID -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- Eagle, ID residents Cody and Patty Husk were among a group of premier appliance repair professionals that attended the 21st Annual Appliance Service Training Institute in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on March 6-9. Hosted by the United Servicers Association, the annual conference is the only national conference of its type, featuring three days of intensive training on a wide range of appliance repair service topics. The convention offered a collaborative and diverse learning environment where professionals were given the opportunity to, in the words of Patty Husk, “learn how to do their jobs better.” Attendees also received valuable industry specific updates on leading appliance brands such as Samsung, Bosch, Whirlpool, General Electric, Fisher & Paykel, Dacor, Miele and Electrolux. “The education we received during the conference prepares us for the constant changes in technology that our industry faces,” notes Patty.



“Attendance at this event is extremely important not only for our company, but for our customers as well,” says Patty Husk, Cody Appliance Repair’s President and Co-Founder. “We can confidently deliver premium repair services because we have training from the industry’s leading authorities,” she explains. During the conference, the Husks participated in a valuable mentorship program that encouraged business owners to share best practices and business management advice. According to Patty, “it’s important for companies to get outside input; it helps them serve their customers better.”



During the convention, Patty and Cody attended courses on an array of topics including brand specific technical training, environmental law and science, and advanced software training. They carefully selected courses that would increase their skill base and, in return, benefit their customers in the Treasure Valley. “Repair is only one of the many aspects of our business,” says Patty. “We have to be abreast with the most cutting edge technologies, because our customers expect efficiency and reliability.” By embracing GPS technologies and advanced scheduling software, an appliance repair company can see noticeable changes in the overall efficiency of the service they provide.



During the conference, Patty and Cody met with representatives from ServiceBench, a leading provider of an advanced scheduling and dispatch software, to learn more about the software’s advanced features and new functionality. “Software like ServiceBench helps us to provide the most efficient service possible, which is a vital part of our customer service guarantee,” says Cody Husk, Cody Appliance Repair’s Senior Technician and Co-Owner. “We were really excited to learn how to improve, because we’re constantly trying to exceed our customer’s expectations,” exclaims Cody.



About Cody's Appliance Repair

Patty and Cody Husk have owned and operated Cody’s Appliance Repair for over 24 years. With 15 of those years dedicated to serving the Treasure Valley, Cody’s is truly a local company. The Husk’s originally ran the business as a small two person operation, but through the years their business has more than tripled in size. Cody’s Appliance Repair currently employs 6 technicians and 3 office staff. Their commitment to continuous education is a testament to their business success. Find more information about Cody’s Appliance Repair on their website, codysappliancerepair.com.