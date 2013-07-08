Appliance Tech's Repair Services Makes Appliances Work Like Brand New

Margate, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Appliances are subject to wear and tear. But Appliance Tech promises to restore and repair your air conditioners and home appliances so they can work like they are brand new. This repair and installation company has been in business for quite some time now and their Pompano Beach refrigerator repair and Boca Raton air conditioning services are well known for the guarantee the Appliance Tech provides.



The secret behind Appliance Tech's excellent service is in the way they pay attention to their customer's requirements. With a lineup of skilled technicians who have undergone extensive training and have years of experience under their belt, they expertly zero in on the root cause of the problem. This keen sense for inspection, and the use of genuine parts with the application of advanced tools the trade can offer, has made Appliance Tech an unbeatable service provider.



Appliance Tech technicians are prompt in their services as they offer same day repair. The company is also licensed. And on top of that, Appliance Tech is covered with insurance. All these things make the company a go to for all installation and repair needs.



The technicians can service all types and brands of air conditioners including American Standard, Gibson, Carrier, Goodman, Day and Night, Lennox, Trane, Ruud and Rheem among others. In addition to air conditioning and refrigerator services, Appliance Tech also handles heaters, washers, dishwashers, dryers, cook tops, stoves, garbage disposals and ovens. Each model and brand of appliances receives equal attention whether a customer has a Samsung, LG, Bosh, general Electric, Whirlpool, Maytag, Kenmore, Frigidaire or Kitchen Aid.



In addition to Appliance Tech's Fort Lauderdale appliance repair and installation services, the company is also soon to offer pre-owned items for sale. Further announcements shall be released concerning this offer. Interested clients can refer to the company's website for more information.



About AAW Appliances

AAW Appliances Tech-DBA can repair and install all makes of air conditioning, heater and major appliances such as refrigerator, washers, dryers, dishwashers, stoves and garbage disposals.



