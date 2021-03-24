Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Applicant Tracking Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Applicant Tracking Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),IBM (United States),Cornerstone (United States),ADP (United States),iCIMS (United States),SilkRoad Technology (United States),Zoho (United States),Paycor (United States),Jobvite (United States),PeopleFluent (United States).



Definition:

The global Applicant Tracking Systems market is expected to boost in the forecasted period due to the growing requirements of cost-saving as well as strategic and improved hiring decisions. Applicant Tracking Systems enables the electronic handling of recruitment and hiring needs. ATS collects a resume in a database and gives recruiters an online view of job seekers after scanning and indexing their resumes. increasing demand for cloud-based Applicant Tracking Systems, gaining popularity of mobile-based recruitment help to trigger the global Applicant Tracking Systems market in the forecasted period.



Market Trend:

The Growing Focus on Enhancing the Experience of Candidate

Increasing Inclination towards Automate Recruitment Processes



Market Drivers:

Upsurging Geographically Diverse Talent Acquisition

Fueling Demand for Analytics Metrics



Restraints:

Lack of Awareness associated with Applicant Tracking Systems



The Global Applicant Tracking Systems Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Deployment Mode (On-premises, Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT And Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Software, Services), Social Media Integration (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



