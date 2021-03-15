New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The global Application Container market is forecast to reach USD 9.84 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rise in interest in the application container market is due to the adoption of hybrid cloud technology.



The rapid adoption in the internet of things (IoT) is also fueling market growth. The growth in the number of connected devices is generating large blocks of information. Smart cities, connected healthcare, connected homes, and connected cars, among others, are gaining popularity. Industries such as manufacturing, utility, automotive, retail, and social media, are deploying the Internet of Things (IoT) for the rising volume of data transfer.



The emerging and present key participants in the Application Container market are:



Amazon Web Series, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., Rancher Labs, Inc., and Joyent Inc., among others.



Get the sample copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1588



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global application container market on the basis of services, deployment type, organization size, applications, and region:



Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Monitoring & Security

Data Management & Orchestration

Networking

Support & Maintenance

Other Consulting Services



Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



BFSI

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

Retail and e-commerce

Media and Entertainment

Others



Request for Discount@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1588



Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Organizations maintain their data over the cloud and have complete control over processes such as processing, maintenance, scheduling, and administration. High cost and capital expenses related to the development and maintenance of on-premises infrastructure is also increasing the adoption of cloud deployment. The cloud deployment type is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period.



Small and medium-sized organization are switching to multitenancy architecture to reduce the IT maintenance cost and achieve economies of scale. Multitenancy architecture offers an advanced version of software and enterprises and has no need to invest any extra amount in upgrading their infrastructure of information technology. SMEs held a market share of 32.7% of the market share in the year 2018.



One of the early adopters of application container technology is banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector. The technology not only helps in transforming legacy applications but also facilitates speedy app development, rollouts, and testing by simplifying backend integration. BFSI sector held the largest market share of 34.7% in the year 2018.



The data management and orchestration segment is forecasted to hold a market share of 32.33% in the year 2026 due to their ability to manage and deploy data quickly…Continued



Request for Customization @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1588



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 - 2026



Chapter 3. Application Container Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



3.1. Application Container Market Segmentation Analysis

3.2. Application Container Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026

3.3. Application Container Market Impact Analysis

3.3.1. Market driver analysis

3.3.1.1. Increasing use of mobile devices and technologies

3.3.1.2. Digitalized transformation of testing

3.3.1.3. Rise of DevOps methodology in automation



Chapter 4. Application Container Market by Testing type (Insights & Trends)



4.1. Application Container Market share by testing type, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Functional Testing

4.3. Non-Functional Testing



Continued…



Leave a Query @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/make-enquiry-form/1588



Browse More Related Reports:



Cloud Services Brokerage Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Service, By End-User, By Region, Forecast To 2027



Enterprise Business Analytics Software Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type By Application, By End-use Industry And By Region, Forecast To 2028



Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.