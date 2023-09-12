Application Delivery Controller Market Size Analysis Is Expected to Surpass $8.3 Billion by 2028 with CAGR of Roughly 16.4%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2023 -- The global Application Delivery Controller Market size is estimated to be worth USD 3.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



As businesses worldwide transition toward cloud-based environments and adopt modern application architectures, the demand for seamless, secure, and high-performing application delivery has surged. ADCs have emerged as strategic solutions that bridge the gap between application performance optimization and robust security, catering to the intricate requirements of today's interconnected ecosystems.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Application Delivery Controller Market"



57 - Tables

21 - Figures

201 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=168007368



The proliferation of mobile devices, IoT technologies, and the ever-increasing expectations of users for fast and reliable experiences further accentuate the significance of ADCs. The market's trajectory is underscored by the pursuit of agile, efficient, and secure application delivery that caters to the complexities of contemporary digital operations.



The hardware-based application delivery controller segment holds a larger market size during the forecast period



The hardware-based application delivery controller segment is projected to maintain a larger market size throughout the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to several factors that favor hardware-based solutions. The stability and reliability offered by dedicated hardware appliances are particularly attractive for industries where consistent performance and low latency are paramount, such as finance and healthcare. Additionally, the robust hardware infrastructure of these appliances often provides higher throughput and scaling capabilities, making them well-suited for handling heavy workloads and rapid data growth. While software-based solutions gain traction due to their flexibility and cost-effectiveness, hardware-based application delivery controllers continue to be the preferred choice for enterprises prioritizing uncompromising performance, security, and scalability.



The virtual application delivery controller segment will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The virtual application delivery controller segment is poised to experience accelerated growth with a higher compound annual growth rate during the forecast period. This growth trajectory is driven by several factors that highlight the appeal of virtualized solutions. The flexibility and agility of virtual ADCs align well with the evolving dynamics of cloud-native and hybrid environments, enabling businesses to scale resources efficiently. Moreover, the ease of deployment and reduced hardware costs associated with virtual solutions appeal to organizations seeking streamlined implementations. As the demand for scalable, on-demand application delivery capabilities rises, the virtual ADC segment is set to leverage these advantages and attract growing adoption rates across various industries.



Get Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=168007368



North America to dominate the application delivery controller market during the forecast period.



North America is projected to maintain a dominant position in the application delivery controller market throughout the forecast period. This leadership can be attributed to several factors that contribute to the region's stronghold. The robust technological infrastructure, high adoption of advanced technologies, and concentration of major IT players in North America amplify the demand for efficient application delivery solutions. Additionally, the region's vibrant e-commerce ecosystem and increasing reliance on digital platforms further bolster the need for optimal application performance and security. The strategic focus on cloud adoption and data-driven operations aligns with the capabilities offered by application delivery controllers. With a conducive business environment, technological innovation, and increasing investment in digital transformation initiatives, North America is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of application delivery.



Market Players



The major players in the application delivery controller market are F5 Networks (US), Citrix Systems (US), A10 Networks (US), Fortinet (US), Radware (Israel), Barracuda Networks (US), Total Uptime (US), Array Networks(US), Kemp Technologies (US), Cloudflare (US), Broadcom Communication (US), Riverbed (Germany), Evanssion (UAE), NFWare (US), and Snapt (US).



Key Dynamic Factors For Application Delivery Controller Market:



Demand for Application Performance is Growing: As businesses increasingly rely on online tools and services, there is an increasing need for ADCs. ADCs are essential to delivering the best possible application performance, speed, and availability for organisations.



ADCs are being used more and more for security purposes, and cybersecurity threats are ever-evolving. To protect applications and data, ADC systems incorporate features like Web Application Firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection.



Adoption of the cloud: One important factor is the move to cloud computing and hybrid cloud systems. Vendors of ADCs are modifying their products to suit cloud-native apps, making ADCs a crucial component of cloud migration plans.



Organisations frequently make use of various cloud service providers or keep up a hybrid cloud infrastructure. ADCs assist maintain consistency and optimise performance by managing traffic and applications across various cloud platforms.



Edge Computing: ADC solutions are required to manage and optimise traffic at the network's edge due to the proliferation of edge computing and the deployment of applications closer to end users.



Automation and orchestration are essential for managing ADC settings and dynamically scaling resources in response to shifting application demands.



Application-awareness: ADCs are getting more and more application-aware, leveraging analytics and machine learning to decide in real-time how to optimise traffic depending on each application's particular requirements.



ADC deployment is now more flexible and scalable thanks to the introduction of Network Function Virtualization (NFV) and Software-defined Networking (SDN) (often known as "SDN") capability.



Adoption of 5G Networks: As 5G networks are introduced, it is anticipated that ADCs will face new opportunities and difficulties as they attempt to handle greater traffic, maintain low latency, and enable cutting-edge applications like IoT and augmented reality.



The ADC industry is fiercely competitive, with several vendors providing a range of solutions. Market dynamics can be quickly affected through partnerships, collaborations, and improvements in features and pricing schemes.



Regulatory Compliance: Adoption of ADCs with capabilities that aid in compliance and data protection is influenced by compliance requirements, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and industry-specific legislation.



Economic factors: Budget restraints, economic conditions, and the return on investment (ROI) of ADC solutions can all have an effect on consumer decisions and market expansion.



Global Events: The demand for ADCs has been impacted by events like the COVID-19 pandemic, which has expedited the use of digital apps and remote work.



Customer Expectations: Organisations are under pressure to invest in ADC solutions that can meet end users' increasing demands for responsive and smooth online experiences.



Emerging Technologies: New use cases and specifications for ADCs may be brought about by emerging technologies like edge AI, blockchain, and containerization.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=168007368



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



Intense rivalry and a varied segmentation landscape define the Application Delivery Controller (ADC) industry. Established market leaders and cutting-edge entrants compete in this market for a piece of the expanding market for ADC solutions.



The ADC market is segmented primarily based on the following variables:



Deployment Mode: ADC solutions can be used as hardware appliances, virtual appliances, or cloud-based ADCs, among other configurations. The mode that best meets a customer's infrastructure and scalability needs is available for selection.



Organisation Size: From small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) to major corporations, the ADC market serves organisations of all sizes. While larger corporations may need high-performance hardware ADC equipment, smaller firms frequently choose more affordable virtual ADC solutions.



End-user Industry: ADCs are used in a variety of sectors, including telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and e-commerce. Different industries employ ADC in different ways because they have different performance, security, and compliance requirements.



Geographical areas: varied areas and nations have varied market dynamics and adoption rates. The geographical demand for ADCs is influenced by elements including legal compliance, the level of maturity of the IT infrastructure, and the popularity of cloud adoption.



ADCs are used for a variety of purposes, including load balancing, traffic control, application security, and content caching. ADC feature needs may vary depending on the use cases an organisation prioritises over others.



In line with the larger trends in software-defined networking and cloud-native application development, the market has recently seen a shift towards software-based ADC solutions that provide better flexibility and agility. Due to the increasing significance of cybersecurity, adding advanced security features like Web Application Firewalls (WAFs) and bot mitigation has also turned into a competitive differentiator.



The ADC market is anticipated to stay dynamic and competitive as long as businesses continue to invest in digital transformation projects and prioritise application performance and security. In this fiercely competitive industry, those who can adjust to changing technological environments and suit the unique needs of various consumer segments are likely to thrive.



Browse Other Reports:



Embedded AI Market - Global Forecast to 2028



AI Market - Global Forecast to 2030



Business Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2026



Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027



Geospatial Analytics Market - Global Forecast to 2027



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit MarketsandMarkets™ or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/application-delivery-controller-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/application-delivery-controller.asp