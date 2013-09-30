Fast Market Research recommends "Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market [Application delivery controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization controllers (WOC), Application Security Equipments, Application Gateways] Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)" from Markets and Markets, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Globally, companies are increasingly deploying web-based collaboration applications such as Microsoft Outlook and SharePoint, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) applications such as SAP and Oracle, and static content sharing to leverage the machine-to-machine interactions between distributed enterprises. This makes networking a very crucial part of various businesses. Companies are facing conflicts due to existing corporate network bottlenecks in moving their business-critical applications over the Internet to minimize the cost and complexities associated with the data center deployments and to ensure higher application performance and security.
With continued expansion, enterprises are adopting Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD), which enable employees to share business-critical data over mobile devices such as smart phones, iPads, laptops, and others. However, existing corporate networks are not designed to handle large application traffic. To address these requirements, the network vendors have come up with the concept of Application Delivery Network (ADN) that offloads application provisioning to a highly secure external network that provides reliable application delivery without load and latency.
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Application Delivery Network overcomes the networking bottlenecks and addresses the demand for greater application mobility and security in distributed enterprises. ADN classifies and prioritizes the business applications, content, and users in real-time, accelerates the applications across distributed enterprises, and provides security against malicious applications and content. While controlling rising network management costs, ADN can deliver fast, secure, and available applications across the distributed enterprise.
Application Delivery Network technology is a suite of technologies that can be deployed in corporate networks or data centers and are used to provide application availability, visibility, and security. In data centers, Application Delivery Controllers (ADCs) are used to distribute the web traffic to various servers located at distant places. Being placed in between cluster of web servers, it also facilitates load balancing when there is a demand for mix of applications across various locations in the network. ADN automatically routes requests along the next-best path, when degradation along one path occurs. ADN helps in reducing payload by using optimized connections for faster speeds and less bandwidth usage, while also reducing bandwidth and server costs while improving the customer experience.
Prominent vendors in the Application Delivery Network space include F5 Networks, Citrix, Cisco, Radware, while companies such as Barracuda Networks, Fortinet, and Edge Cast emerge as key innovators in this space. The ADN market research report analyzes market dynamics, future roadmaps, and global trends, and also provides competitive intelligence and forecasts over the next 5 years.
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