Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market Expected 5.82 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- The report "Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market [Application delivery controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization controllers (WOC), Application Security Equipments, Application Gateways] Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", defines and segments the ADN market into various sub-segments with an in-depth analysis and revenue forecasts. The report also identifies the factors driving this market, various restraints and opportunities impacting it along with the technology roadmap and adoption trends.



Browse 106 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 207 pages and in-depth TOC on "Application Delivery Network (ADN) Market [Application delivery controllers (ADC), WAN Optimization controllers (WOC), Application Security Equipments, Application Gateways] Global Advancements, Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)".



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Increased globalization and distributed enterprise architecture is pressurizing enterprises to stay connected with other business units, partners, and customers, on a real-time basis. In such scenario, companies require networks that can deliver their business-critical applications faster, thereby ensuring security. Also, companies want to scale-up the performance of their applications to increase profitability and to deliver Quality-of–Services (QoS) to their customers. Enterprises are now emphasizing on ensuring security and quickly responding to the changing business needs; thereby optimizing and securing the flow of data, to all users, on all networks, while also helping in sustainable competitive advantage.



The Application Delivery Network Market technology deals with the demand for greater application mobility and security in a distributed enterprise. ADN helps in classifying and prioritizing applications, content, and user access in real-time. It helps in acceleration of internal, external, and real-time applications across distributed enterprises. The technology also helps in securing information from malicious applications and content, while delivering fast, secure, and available applications across the enterprise, while controlling the rising network management costs. Application Performance Monitoring (APM), WAN optimization, and secure web gateway technologies are combined together by ADN to give a complete visibility and control over user and application performance. Due to this, critical applications and information can be delivered for business needs.



MarketsandMarkets broadly segments the Application Delivery Network Market by type of products used in the architecture: Controllers, Application security equipments, Application gateways; by end-user environment: Cloud service providers, Telecommunications providers, enterprises; by end-users: SMB , enterprises; by verticals: High-tech, Education, media and entertainment, BFSI, government, retail and others; by geographical regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



MarketsandMarkets believes that the need to increase business agility along with cost-control measures is playing a key role in embodying the ADN market. The ADN solutions are highly adopted by enterprises and SMBs to cater to their need for efficient networks that can accelerate the applications and reduce the delivery time. The increased adoption of web-based applications is causing more threats for company’s business-critical information. The companies are adopting ADN solutions to protect their critical information from malware attacks and to protect it against data loss. ADN solutions facilitate efficient application delivery, thereby providing security and control.



MarketsandMarkets expects the global ADN market is expected to grow from $3.23 billion in 2013 to $5.82 billion in 2018. This represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% from 2013 to 2018.



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