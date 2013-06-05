Application for Permanent Residence in the U.S. Now Has Structured and Safe

Weston, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Visa Exclusive, who aids foreigners receive their U.S. Green Card if they decide to reside permanently in the U.S.



Getting a permanent residence in the United States is not an easy road, but now there is a law approving foreigners to live in the country as long as they go through legal proceedings, until, finally, get their U.S. Green Card they dream. Many choose to be American citizens, because they settled there and already have a business to run. Others believe that there will be greener pasture in this country though they might face the global recession anytime. Thus, too, they can help their home country in return in due time.



EB-5 visa (visto EB-5) program of Exclusive Visas will help clients of their dream of U.S. citizenship that will grant them to decide where to live in the country. They have to invest first in a U.S. business enterprise that will produce more jobs in the country. The results can be seen by an investment (visto por investimento).



Under the terms and agreements of this program, they will be the subjects to be viewed by the investor and if he/she succeeds, each of his / her family that would be issued of the investor’s visa (visto de investidor). This program offers the fastest and safest way to get American Green Card.



EB-5 Visa is monitored by two (2) immigrant services in the United States, so you are sure that the money invested is in good hands. But these immigrant services always remind everyone that this program is there to help, but customer’s success all lies to him, however, provided they follow the terms and create no problem with it and they will benefit from the investment in the end.



