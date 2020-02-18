Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2020 -- The Application Gateway is the proxy firewall that provides security to the network. It provides the filtration of the node traffic to absolute specifications to only filter the transmitted network application. This network applications real-time streaming protocol (RTSP), file transfer protocol (FTP), and BitTorrent. The application gateway stays on the client and server firewall and hides the internet protocol addresses and other important information. It is applicable to the high-level network communication system.



The growing need for protected networks and rising penetration in the application layer attack are the key factors for propelling the market growth. In addition, the rise in the adaptability of the application in various sectors such as IT and media transmission, retail, and others led to imposing a positive impact on market growth.



Market Segmentation:



The global Application Gateway market has been segmented based on component, organization size and vertical, and key geographies.



Based on the component, the global Application Gateways market has been segmented into solutions and services.



Based on organisation size, the market has been segmented into small and medium enterprise and large enterprise.



Based on the vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, government and Public Sector, Retail, Healthcare and Others.



Geographical Analysis:



– North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

– South America (Brazil etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)



Key Players Analysis:

Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Orange S.A., F5 Networks, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Akamai Technologies, Inc., Aculab PLC, Kemp Technologies, Inc. and Citrix Systems, Inc.



