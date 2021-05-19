Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Application Gateway Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Application Gateway Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Application Gateway Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



Microsoft (United States), Barracuda Networks (United States), SAP (Germany), Orange (France), Imperva (United States), Palo Alto Networks (United States), F5 Networks (United States), Citrix (United States), Forcepoint (United States), Zscaler (United States), Akamai (United States), Aculab (United States)



Application Gateway Market Overview:

Application gateway or application-level gateway refers to a firewall proxy, protection factor that gives the network real security over network traffic. It helps the enterprises by providing various features such as hiding the source of Internet Protocol address and protect from hackers on their intent on extracting information from internal systems by the use of logging and authenticating features. This identifies and authorizes external services attempting to enter the internal network. Application Gateway also filters incoming node traffic to certain specifications. Such network applications include Telnet, File Transfer Protocol (FTP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) and BitTorrent.



Market Drivers

Increase in Number of Different Application Layer Attacks



Market Trend

Technology Advancement and Innovation in Application Gateway



Market Challenges

Dearth of Technical Expertise



Application Gateway Market Segmentation & Data Breakdown:

by Organization Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Manufacturing, Government and public sector, Retail, Healthcare, Others (education, and energy and utilities)), Service (Consulting, Integration and deployment, Support and maintenance), Component (Solution, Services)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



