New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2021 -- Continuous expansion of cloud computing opening new arenas of operation for the service, availability of varied complementing services for comprehensive hosting solutions are some of the factors boosting the application hosting market.



The global Application Hosting Market is forecast to reach USD 107.50 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Application hosting services can be considered as cloud-based solutions that allow business applications to be virtualized. By implementing the cloud, enterprises can resolve issues and make an update to their web applications in a simple manner. Cloud-hosted solutions allow several users to access content from across the globe, providing a secure solution that has limited dependency on hardware that is soon to be outdated. There are various uses of this service, which either directly benefit the user or the enterprise itself. One of such mentionable application is associated with web development. The service is directly associated with developing mobile/desktop sites and mobile apps, wherein it helps in providing a secure solution along with an enhanced user experience. Thus, there is a wide arena of applications of the service in the operation of different end-users, which are contributing to its growing popularity and expansion of the market. In regards to region, Europe can be seen to occupy a dominant market position. The market position held by the region is attributed to the continuous development of the IoT devices & systems, rising investment by the government in broadband infrastructures, availability of faster mobile data connection speed, and expansion of the healthcare sector.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



IBM, AWS, Google, Rackspace, Microsoft, Liquid Web, DXC, Sungard as, Apprenda and Navisite.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Application Hosting market.



Hosting Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Managed Hosting



Colocation Hosting



Cloud Hosting



Organization Size Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Large Enterprises



Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Web-Based



Mobile-Based



End-user Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Telecommunications and IT



Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Retail and Ecommerce



Media and Entertainment



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Energy and Utilities



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technology



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Application Hosting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Application Hosting Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. The effectiveness of application hosting facilities in providing with business-specific IT solutions



4.2.2.2. Continuous expansion of cloud computing opening new arenas of operation for the service



4.2.2.3. Availability of varied complementing services for comprehensive hosting solutions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Privacy and security concerns acting as a restrain for organizational change



4.2.3.2. Local regulations acting as a hindrance for penetrating new market



4.2.3.3. Minimized flexibility for organization due to vendor lock-in for cloud hosting



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. ETOP Analysis



4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.8. Price Trend Analysis



Continued…



