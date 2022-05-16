New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- The Latest Released Application Infrastructure Solution market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Application Infrastructure Solution market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Application Infrastructure Solution market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as SAP (Germany), IBM (United States), Oracle (United States), Microsoft (United States), Adobe (United States), VMware Inc (United States), Symantec Corporation (United States), InterSystems Corporation (United States), Pramati Technologies Private Limited (United States), Magic Software Enterprises (Israel), F5, Inc. (United States).



Definition:

The global application infrastructure solution market is expected to grow at a slow pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. The increasing adoption of solutions such as mobility, big data, & cloud, and the rising adoption of outsourcing activities such as CRM & ERP are expected to be some of the major factors aiding into the growth for the market. However, the market is expected to witness a slight decline in the growth during the next few years but it is again expected to rise with a healthy pace after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.



Market Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Outsourcing Activities Such as CRM & ERP

Increasing Adoption of Solutions Such As Mobility, Big Data, & Cloud



Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Intelligent Devices



Market Opportunities:

Social Networks and Mobile Devices



The Global Application Infrastructure Solution Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (PaaS, SaaS), End Users (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Retail & E-commerce, Energy & Utilities, Others), Component (Software {On-Premise, Cloud based}, Services {Professional, Managed})



Global Application Infrastructure Solution market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Latest Market Insights:

In May 2019, F5 Networks announced that it has completed the acquisition of NGINX, an open source leader in application delivery



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



