Applications are the group of autonomous micro-services which interact with each other with the help of application programming interfaces (APIs) such as open cloud computing interface. Infrastructure technologies consists of various hardware tools as different software entities and operates them through advanced automation. It enables the end user to operate and manage their active networking and data center at the same time. Enterprise applications basically need to access data from various data sources, handle and process requests from multiple remote sites and collaborate with other external and internal business applications. A standard platform is required to make various applications in an organization that work across multiple locations or geographies and to manage considerable number of users and their transactions that are taking place in an enterprise. This platform that ensures different applications are working with each other, is known as an application infrastructure.



The application infrastructure makes organizations more productive. An application infrastructure enables the enterprise developers to build integrated multi-tier applications rapidly and easily. The application infrastructure is a platform that integrates networks using multiple operating systems, diverse computers and software packages.



Application infrastructure technologies play an important role in helping IT sector align itself with business needs and applications. It helps organizations to develop a more cost-effective structure, reinvent themselves and allow portability between different application programs. Due to all these factors there has been tremendous growth in application infrastructure technologies market. Some other factors such as rising need for cloud-based services and mobility, varying traffic patterns, increasing complexity of networks and server virtualization is also expected to propel the growth of application infrastructure technologies market.



Lack of awareness across different industries especially in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific and South America regarding adoption of application infrastructure software are anticipated to limit the growth of the market. Moreover, interoperability and security related issues accompanied with the use of application and infrastructure services are few other factors that are expected to restrain the growth of application infrastructure technologies market.



Global application infrastructure technologies market can be segmented on the basis of services, end-use industry, enterprise size and region. On the basis of services provided, global application infrastructure technologies market can be segmented into implementation service and consulting and integration services. On the basis of end-use industry market can be segmented into media and entertainment, public, transportation, banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, energy and utilities and IT & telecom. The BFSI segment is predicted to dominate the market due to the increasing investments in application infrastructure technologies for the betterment of business process and to enable on-time reporting, reduce security issues and enhance customer satisfaction. Based on the enterprise size, global market can be segmented as large size enterprises and small and middle size enterprises (SMEs). Region wise, global application infrastructure technologies market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is estimated to dominate the market in terms of its revenue contribution followed by the Europe. However, among all the regions, APAC is expected to create significant market opportunities for the key players operating in the application infrastructure technologies market during the forecast period.



Key players in the market are prominently focusing on introduction of advanced services and solutions in order to strengthen their position and improve service offerings in the market. Some of the major players identified in the global application infrastructure technologies market are Cisco System Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NEC Corporation, and Dell Inc. etc.



