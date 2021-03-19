Application-Level Encryption Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2030

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- ECB versus CBC: What is Future of COVID-19 Contact Tracing Apps?



As India is fighting the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, companies in the application-level encryption market are competing to develop secure contact-tracing and syndromic mapping apps. Since the Aarogya Setu app in India is under scrutiny for data theft, IT companies are increasing efforts to develop secure COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps. They are opting for AES/CBC encryption over AES/ECB to store application data.



IT companies in the application-level encryption market are taking cues from the U.S. Government to comply with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES). Since AES is used in government and military purposes, Indian IT companies can use this standard to develop secure COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps. As such, cipher block chaining (CBC) is being preferred over electronic codebook (ECB) encryption to safely collect and store information. Companies are running several security tests to improve and validate the security of COVID-19 mobile contact tracing apps.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Application-level Encryption Market



Application Encryption Replaces Full-disk Hard Drive Encryption Software



Since full-disk hard drive encryption software is often cumbersome to deploy and lack important security certifications, companies in the application-level encryption market are capitalizing on this growth opportunity. For instance, Texas-based information technology (IT) company Futurex is increasing the availability of full-service cryptographic functionality, which involves general-purpose data encryption and key management technology into applications. The growing need to secure sensitive data has fueled the demand for application-level encryption.



The application-level encryption market is projected to surpass the revenue of US$ 8 Bn by 2030. IT companies are increasing efforts to combine application encryption with other cryptographic techniques and use cases such as Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). They are increasing efforts to abide by the international standards of security compliance to stay relevant in the industry. As such, financial institutes and healthcare industries are creating incremental opportunities for IT companies.



eHealth Apps Fuel Demand for Application-level Encryption in Healthcare



Data security with the cloud is becoming increasingly important for healthcare industries. The growing influx of eHealth applications has triggered the demand for application-level encryption software. As such, cloud is emerging as the most convenient way to secure health data. The encryption technology is being used with pseudonymisation and anonymisation to achieve data security. Application-level encryption is being highly recommended in the healthcare landscape, since each individual record is encrypted with its own key. This is evident as application-level encryption market is estimated to grow at an explosive CAGR of 25% during the assessment period.



Application-level encryption has facilitated security of sensitive chats between doctor and patients that take place via eHealth apps. Companies in the application-level encryption market are increasing their R&D to develop software that encrypts the message before it is sent to the network and can only be decrypted by the receiver.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure



Blowfish & Triple DES Grow Popular in Banking and Financial Applications



Costly maintenance and complexity of application-level encryption are emerging as a drawback for software providers. However, in mandatory requirement from a third-party regulator or compliance team, IT companies are extending their systems for implementing application-level encryption for large enterprise clients. Thus, companies are focusing on clients that mandatorily require application-level encryption to establish stable revenue streams in the market.



Apart from AES, encryption algorithms such as triple DES (Data Encryption Standard) algorithm, blowfish, and twofish are growing popular in the application-level encryption market. Triple DES is increasingly replacing conventional DES algorithms. Though triple DES is slowly phasing out, it serves as a dependable hardware encryption solution in the financial and banking sector. On the other hand, even blowfish is serving as an alternative to traditional DES algorithms, where the former helps to encrypt messages individually.



Greater Control over Decryption Facilitates Improved Data Management



Application-layer cryptography is a growing trend in the defense and government end-use cases. As such, end-to-end encryption is being highly publicized as an efficient form of application-layer cryptography, which allows organizations to enforce access control using key management. End-to-end encryption is being used to reduce the impact and cost of data breach.



There is a need to move operations, security, and testing into the development process in order to improve software agility and reliability. Companies in the application-level encryption market are adopting security-best practices as a part of the application development. However, most developers are not security or cryptography experts, which ultimately results in lesser control over the security posture of IT and development. Thus, companies in the application-level encryption market must facilitate greater control over the messages for developers by providing them with the keys for decryption.



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Application-level Encryption Market



Web-enabled Portals Deploy Remote Management of Cryptic Messages



Remote management of cryptic messages is one of the key growth drivers, which is contributing toward the expansion of the application-level encryption market. High level of remote access functionality via application encryption platforms is being made possible with web-management portals. Administrators can efficiently manage their cryptographic infrastructure while on-the-go with the comfort of home and even road travel. Application-level encryption has fueled to demand for web-enabled devices to deploy virtual management of cryptic information.



Web-enabled portals help to perform key management and deploy custom reports in various formats. Companies in the application-level encryption market are tapping value-grab opportunities in the development of web-enabled devices such as portable, touchscreen-based configuration, and key management tablets that help to remotely configure the key management enterprise servers (KMES). Simple touchscreen-based interface in web portals help in rapid configuration of cryptic messages.



Application-level Encryption Market: Overview



The global application-level encryption market was valued at US$ 718.5 Mn in 2019 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25% from 2020 to 2030, reaching US$ 8 Mn by the end of the forecast period

According to the report, the global application-level encryption market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will be at the forefront of global demand, with the application-level encryption market in the region expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.



All hardware-based security businesses are affected by the increasing lockdown situation due to the COVID-19. Hence, the demand for cloud-based application-level encryption solutions is likely to increase with the adoption of the work-from-home model across all technical companies.



Increasing Adoption of Encryption Software to Avoid Cyber Attacks and Internal Data Breaches Driving Application-level Encryption Market



Companies are adopting digitization in different business processes that helps to increase efficiency. Most companies are investing in encryption technology to provide security to confidential information and increase productivity. The application-level encryption market is majorly driven by the increasing adoption of encryption technologies among small & medium enterprises to avoid internal data breaches within an enterprise.

Providers of data encryption are integrating and providing advanced application-level encryption solutions that help to encrypt data before the read and write process on the server. New data stored on the server is in an encrypted format, so it is difficult to breach data security to decrypt it without authorized permission. Application-level encryption solutions help in improving data accuracy in encrypted digital form, minimizes operational cost, and simplifies different data-related operational processes. Thus, the increasing adoption of encryption software to avoid cyber attacks and internal data breaches has led to a rise in demand for application-level encryption solutions.



Application-level Encryption: Market Segmentation



The report offers detailed segmentation of the application-level encryption market based on deployment, enterprise size, and end user. In terms of deployment, on-premises held a higher share in 2019, contributing the highest revenue to the application-level encryption market. Cloud-based segment is estimated to rise at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2030.



Based on enterprise size, the application-level encryption market is segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on end user, the BFSI sector was the topmost revenue generating segment, which contributed majority of the global revenue in the application-level encryption market. On the other hand, the IT & telecom sector is predicted to rise during the forecast period.



The retail & e-Commerce sector is expected to contribute significantly to the overall application-level encryption market due to the increasing impact of COVID-19 on the e-Commerce industry



Application-level Encryption Market: Competition Dynamics



The global application-level encryption market comprises large as well as mid-sized companies. The vendors in the application-level encryption market are currently focusing on introducing advanced software and integrating new capabilities within the software to enable application-level encryption across company boundaries, and meet the need to manage data encryption and data security.

Moreover, solution providers are adopting partnerships and acquisition strategies to proficiently compete in the regional market



Some of the significant players in the global application-level encryption market include

Baffle, Inc.

Blue Star Limited

Chino Srls

Dell, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

Futurex

IBM Corporation

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus International plc

Microsoft Corporation

nCipher Security

LLC, NetLib

Security, Inc.

PKWARE, Inc.

Prime Factors

Sophos Group plc

Symantec Corporation

Thales e-Security, Inc.

Unbound Tech Ltd.



Read Our Latest Press Release:



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rising-demand-for-sustainable-product-and-outbreak-of-covid-19-to-bolster-growth-of-the-air-purifier-market--tmr-301238672.html



https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advancements-in-automotive-engine-systems-centred-on-filtration-systems-underscores-growth-in-automotive-engine-air-filter-market-efforts-to-curb-greenhouse-gas-emissions-underlying-growth-factor-tmr-301242282.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



Contact



Transparency Market Research State Tower,



90 State Street,



Suite 700,



Albany NY – 12207



United States



USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453



Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com