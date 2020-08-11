Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2020 -- A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title "Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)" is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Rommana ALM (United States), Jama Software (United States), SpiraTeam (United States), Atlassian Corporation Plc (Australia), CollabNet VersionOne (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Techexcel Software Solution Pvt. Ltd. (India), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), Rocket Software (United States), Enalean (France), Micro Focus International plc (United Kingdom), CA Technologies (United States), ThoughtWorks (United States), Seapine Software (United States)



Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools is the specification, design, development and testing of a software application. It covers the entire lifecycle from the idea conception, through to the development, testing, deployment, support and ultimately retirement of systems. These tools enables to covers the entire history of an application, utility, component or software solution, from the initial idea to its removal from an organizationâ€™s systems. ALM tools are used in administrating a software application from its early phase until it is no longer used (retired). Its main aim is to document and track the changes made to an application throughout its journey. The use of ALM tools in organizations in project management, requirements management, development, testing, quality assurance (QA), and customer support has increased the growth of global ALM tools market.



Market Drivers

- Need for Management of Business Assets

- Improve Decision-Making During Application Development

- Aging of the Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Infrastructure



Market Trend

- Trend for Cloud-based ALM Tools



Market Challenges

- Integration of ALM Tools



Market Restraints:

- High Costs of ALM Tools



Market Opportunities:

- Use of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools in Quality Assurance (QA)

- Investments in R&D to Improve Products Performance

- Growing Demand for ALM Tools in Retail Industry



Market Overview of Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools

If you are involved in the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by: Study by Type (Single Function, Multiple Functions), Industry (IT and Telecom, Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defense, BFSI, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, Other), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Web-Based, Mobile), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), Solution (Software, Services {Professional Services, Managed Services})



If you have a different set of players/manufacturers according to geography or needs regional or country segmented reports we can provide customization according to your requirement.



This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market along with impact of economic slowdown due to COVID.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc



Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Detailed overview of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market performance

– Market players information to sustain and enhance their footprint



Key questions answered

- What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools Market Growth & Sizing?

- Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market?

- What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market?

- What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Application Lifecycle Management (ALM) Tools market?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



