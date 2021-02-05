Application Management Services Market Size, Share, Major Players, Demand, Growth, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2027 : IBM, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, CSC, Atos Origin

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2021 -- Application management services are defined as a range of services that organizations deploy to manage their current applications portfolio. Application maintenance services have the full effect of investing in expertise, procedures, and technology. High-quality applications result in improved customer experience and enhance efficient business experiences between internal and external customers.



Key participants include IBM, Accenture, TCS, Infosys, CSC, Atos Origin, Cognizant, Bourntec Solutions, HP, Deloitte, Ingenuity Technologies, Iblesoft, Fujitsu, Logica, Mahindra Systems, L&T Infotech, NTT Data, Capgemini, Xerox, and Wipro, among others.



Market Drivers

The global application management services market is expected to hit USD 55.87 billion by 2026. The need to protect enterprise apps from the danger of data loss is driving the market growth. The rising trend of bringing-your-own-device (BYOD) and bringing-your-own-access (BYOA) also positively influence industry growth. Another factor that would fuel market demand is the rising popularity of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT). In recent years, these developments have seen a dramatic rise in their expansion across various industries.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Application management services market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region:



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Application Portfolio Assessment

- Application Security

- Web Application Security

- Mobile Application Security

- Application Modernization

- Cloud Application Migration

- Application Integration

- Application Replatforming

- UI Modernization

- Application Maintenance and Support

- Application Managed Services



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Cloud

o On-Demand Cloud

o Hosted Cloud

- On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

- Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

- Government & Defense

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- IT & Telecommunications

- Healthcare and life sciences

- Retail and eCommerce

- Manufacturing

- Energy and utilities

- Others



Regional Outlook

Europe held a significant market share due to demand for application management services for various applications across a wide variety of sectors such as healthcare, banking & finance, and IT, among others. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest CAGR of 21,7% over the forecast period due to the usage of application management services in multiple end-use industries and increased spending on new technology by the governments of those countries in the region. The technological developments made by countries in the region, such as Japan, China, India, and others, would drive market growth.



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Application Management Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Application Management Services Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

Continued…



