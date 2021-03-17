New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2021 -- The Global Application Platform Market is forecast to reach USD 14.06 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rising trend towards digitalization, coupled with the extensive adoption of smartphones, and the internet will fuel the growth of the market. With the evolution of technologies and digitalization, the need for appropriate application platform has been increasing.



The use of application platforms for businesses provide them with a comprehensive app performing diverse functions and negates the requirement of multiple apps. It also enhances employee productivity and the return on investment (ROI) of the business. Businesses are continually looking for ways to leverage technology for improving business performance, including how to introduce customized mobile and web applications more efficiently. These software platforms specialize in application development, providing the flexibility to build productive business apps without the delays and expense of writing code.



Top Players Covered in the Report Include:

SAP, IBM, Micro Focus, NEC, Fujitsu, Oracle, Hitachi, Microsoft, HPE, Adobe Systems, Red Hat, Huawei, Gigaspaces, Akamai, APAChe Tomcat, Caucho Technology, Nastel Technologies, Tmaxsoft, Rogue Wave Software, Navisite, Nginx, 4D Technologies, Kony, Mendix, and Betty Blocks,



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Application platform market on the basis of component, platform, deployment type, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Software

Application Platform Software

Transaction Processing Monitor Software

Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services



Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

IOS

Android

Windows

Others



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises



Deployment type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Database and Cloud Security

Email Security

Network Security

Web Security

Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Construction

Education

Manufacturing

Other



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The software segment accounts for a larger market share of ~54% in the year 2018. The segment can be further segmented into application platform software and transaction processing monitor software. The growth of the application platforms software will boost the growth of the market. Application platform software is a cost-effective and efficient process that rarely requires extensive coding knowledge or app development experience.



The large-sized organizations account for a larger market share of ~64% in the year 2018, owing to the increasing investments on authentication software.



The on-premises deployment type accounts for a larger market share of ~60% in the year 2018. In an on-premises deployment of application platforms, resources are deployed within the organization's IT infrastructure. The deployment type is much more secure and provides complete control over the data stored in it.



The Android platform accounts for the largest market share of ~36% in the year 2018. The extensive use of smartphones will drive the market for android application platforms. The sheer variety of Android smartphones available; affordable costs; and hardware customizations; are the reason behind the popularity of android application platforms for mobile.



The retail and e-commerce industry is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, attributed to the emergence of advanced technologies to provide utmost service to their customers through multiple channels. Their investment in end-to-end digital operations has driven the growth of the industry.



North America held the largest market share of ~31% in the year 2018, owing to the presence of some of the leading players of the market in the region. The deployment of customised application platforms by the organizations in the region, to secure its data against various threats will fuel the market growth.



Radical Highlights of the Report:

Valuable insights about the Global Application Platform Market with regards to market size, market share, valuations, and growth rate

Provides an 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027, considering 2017 and 2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2027 as the forecast year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the prominent players of the market



Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Application Platform Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Application Platform Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising trend towards digitalization

4.2.2.2. Extensive adoption of smartphones, and internet

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for DevOps

4.2.2.4. Growing popularity of cloud computing and IoT

4.2.2.5. Increasing prevalence of e-commerce and social media

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of availability of skilled professionals

4.2.3.2. Threat of substitution

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Application Platform Market By Component Insights & Trends

5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Software

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.2.3. Application Platform Software

5.2.4. Transaction Processing Monitor Software

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Deployment and Integration

5.3.4. Support and Maintenance

5.3.5. Managed Services

Chapter 6. Application Platform Market By Platform Insights & Trends



Continued…..



