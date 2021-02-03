New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The global application release automation (ARA) market is forecast to reach USD 8.80 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing adoption of automation in release processes is one of the major factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the penetration of the internet will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years.The report also discusses the market segmentation by types, applications, and key regions. Key manufacturers and companies are profiled in the report.



The report is updated with the current economic scenario and business landscape owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsequent economic slowdown and social restrictions have impacted the key segments of the markets. The report provides an extensive analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the current market scenario and key insights into the future outlook of the market growth.



To gain a deeper understanding of the Application Release Automation (ARA) market, the report further provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, including profiling of the competitors, revenue, % revenue market share, and technological and product advancements. The report also explores the new entrants, strategic alliances and collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and deals of the established companies. The report also sheds light on the government policies and their amendments related to the Application Release Automation (ARA) market.



Key Manufacturers of the Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Studied in the Report are:



Microsoft, CA Technologies, Red Hat, IBM, Micro Focus, XebiaLabs, VMware, BMC Software, Puppet, Fujitsu, Electric Cloud, Chef Software, Flexagon LLC, Clarive, CollabNet, CloudBees, Attunity, Arcad Software, NIIT Technologies, Datical, MidVision, Inedo, Plutora, Octopus Deploy, and Rocket Software, among others.



Furthermore, the report focuses on the segmentation of the global Application Release Automation (ARA) market based on types and applications.



Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Segmentation based on Product Types:



Cloud

On-premises



Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Segmentation based on Applications:



IT and Telecommunications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Others



Regional Analysis of the Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Includes:



· North America (U.S., Canada)



· Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Highlights of the TOC:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Application Release Automation (ARA) Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing adoption of automation in release processes

4.2.2.2. Penetration of the internet

4.2.2.3. Increasing adoption of cloud-based technologies

4.2.2.4. Emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, block-chain, machine learning, and IoT

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Lack of availability of expert professionals

4.2.3.2. Increasing risks of data breaches

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Application Release Automation (ARA) Market By Model Insights & Trends

5.1. Model Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Software Prototyping

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3. Incremental Model

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Agile Model

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.5. Waterfall Model

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.6. Spiral Model

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2026 (USD Billion)



Continue…



The report analyses entry barriers for new entrants of the market and provides strategic recommendations to help enable the decision making process for efficient business decisions. The report aims to provide beneficial information to the new entrants as well as major players to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market.



The report also covers a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to provide a better understanding of the growth curve of the key competitors of the market. It also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to ascertain the stakeholders and investors gain maximum returns on their investments. In conclusion, the global Application Release Automation (ARA) report is a qualitative and quantitative research document that offers vital insights into the Application Release Automation (ARA) market that help businesses and investors gain a competitive edge over the other competitors.



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any other queries, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.



