London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2021 -- Application security market is valued approximately at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 16.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Application security refers to the process of developing, adding, and testing the security features within an application for the prevention of security vulnerabilities against different threats such as modification and unauthorized access. It describes security measures at application level with the intent to prevent code or data within the application from being hijacked or stolen. The global application security market is being driven by rise in security breaches targeting business applications and increase in use of mobile and cloud-based technologies. Furthermore, adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in web and mobile based security process will provide new opportunities for the global application security industry. Also, growth in information technology services spending is expected to aid in the market growth. According to Statista, spending on information technology services across the globe is expected to increase from USD 866 billion in 2015 to approximately USD 1277 billion by 2022.



IBM Corporation

HCL Software

Cisco Systems

Synopsys

Checkmarx

Veracode

MicroFocus

WhiteHat Security

Capgemini

Rapid7



By Type:

Web Application Security

Mobile Application Security



By Component:

Software Tools

Services



By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises



By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large enterprises



By Verticals:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Retail and ecommerce

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Education

IT And ITES

Other Verticals



This report examines the Application Security market in depth, describing its competitive landscape, future growth opportunities, and potential threats, as well as data on market participants. Extensive market research and industry analyst opinions were used to create the study. The research will be an invaluable resource for any readers looking for a clear picture of the market. Market participants can base their business decisions on the report's key findings.



The study's goal is to assess and forecast market sizes for various industries and geographies over the next few years. The Application Security market research includes qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry in each of the study's regions and countries. Furthermore, the study delves into critical topics such as potential market growth drivers and barriers. The study will also provide stakeholders with accessible potential for micro-market investments, as well as an analysis of the competitive landscape and key companies' product offerings.



Key Questions Answered in the Report



-How do new product introductions and advancements influence market growth?

-How would the market appeal to different stakeholders along the value chain?

-Who are the leading players in the Application Security industry, and how competitive are they?

-What will be their market strategy, and which emerging markets will be especially important to them?



-Include key company profiles, product descriptions, capacity, production, and market share information in the Application Security market research.

-The study makes some critical recommendations before evaluating the feasibility of a new industrial project.

-The total market is further segmented into companies, countries, and application/type for the competitive landscape study.

-The research delves into the definition, applications, and technological production of the industry.

-The study also examines upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current dynamics.

-Research provides critical information about manufacturers' market positions and serves as a valuable resource for businesses and industry stakeholders.



Chapter 1. Executive Summary



Chapter 2. Global Market Definition and Scope



Chapter 3. Global Market Dynamics



Chapter 4. Global Market Industry Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market, by Type



Chapter 6. Global Market, by Component



Chapter 7. Global Market, by Deployment Mode



Chapter 8. Global Market, by Organization Size



Chapter 9. Global Market, by Verticals



Chapter 10. Global Market, Regional Analysis



Continued….



