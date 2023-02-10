Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2023 -- Application Security Market Scope & Analysis 2023:



The Application security market is currently experiencing rapid growth, due to the rising threat of cyber-attacks. With more organizations turning to digital solutions for their business operations, applications continue to become increasingly exposed to sophisticated and malicious actors attempting to access confidential data or disrupt services. To ensure the safety of these systems and mitigate potential risks, companies are investing in comprehensive application security solutions such as DDoS protection, web application firewalls, API security gateways, mobile app protection and DevSecOps tools.



As businesses continue to enhance their cybersecurity strategies and deploy advanced technologies such as containerization and machine learning-based threat detection algorithms to secure critical infrastructure, this figure will likely only increase with time.



"According to SNS insider, The Application Security Market Size is Escalated at US$ 8.04 bn in 2022, and is expected to reach US$ 27.85 bn by 2030, with a growing healthy CAGR of 16.79% over the forecast period 2023-2030."



Information on strategic alliances, new product launches, initiatives, transactions, joint activities, details on well-known market rivals, development factors, restraints, and opportunities are all covered in Application Security market research. In-depth analyses of the major market-influencing variables, prominent company profiles, descriptions of important product features, sales information, and contact information are all included in the research study on the global market.



The market research study discusses the factors and limitations behind the opportunities and barriers in the international market. The information was gathered using a variety of methods, including focus groups, questionnaires, interviews, a comprehensive all-dimensional evaluation, a national and regional research, and more. The Application Security market research study meticulously examines the most important market trends.



Major Key Players Analysis are covered in Application Security Market are listed below:



- IBM Corporation

- Capgemini

- MicroFocus

- Cisco Systems Inc.

- Synopsys

- Veracode

- Whitehat Security

- RAPID7

- Qualys

- HCL Technologies



Application Security Market Segmentation Overview:



Segmentation analysis is used to identify the key market influencers and quantify the scope of their impact. Definitions, categorizations, applications, the industrial chain structure, and a description of the topic are all included in the summary of the worldwide Application Security market report. Along with internal and external opportunities, the market research also identifies external and internal restrictions.



Major Segments and Sub-Segment of Application Security Market are Listed Below:



Segmentation by Component:

- Solution

- Services



Segmentation by Testing type:

- Static Application Security Testing

- Dynamic Application Security Testing

- Interactive Application Security Testing

- Runtime Application Self-Protection



Segmentation by Organization size:

- Small and medium enterprise

- Large enterprise



Segmentation by End-User:

- BFSI

- Government and defense

- Healthcare

- IT & Telecom

- Manufacturing

- Retail

- Others



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The research investigates the impact of COVID-19 on both domestic and international Application Security marketplaces. The COVID-19 impact research will be used by market participants to create pandemic mitigation strategies. In this study, the effects of supply and demand on the target market are both considered. For-profit data source, primary and secondary research, unpublished databases, and unpublished databases are all used in this study.



In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Application Security are as follows:



- History Year: 2016-2020

- Base Year: 2021

- Estimated Year: 2022

- Forecast Year 2022 to 2028



Regional Analysis Covered in this report:



- North America [United States, Canada]

- Europe [Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia]

- Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia]

- Latin America [Mexico, Brazil, Argentina]

- Middle East & Africa [Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE]



Competitive Analysis



The market study contains a substantial collection of forecasted future market estimations based on historical data. The goal of the Application Security market report is to provide company participants with the information they need to make financial investment decisions and learn how to take advantage of market growth prospects. These elements include those that have an impact on them as suppliers, end users, dealers, and other types of enterprises.



Key Reasons to Purchase Application Security Market Report:



- The research report projects the current state of the target industry and covers reliable projections for the same.

- A comprehensive examination of the market that takes into consideration previous raw materials, output from post-processing, and present growth forecasts.

- In a market that is competitive, market segmentation is done to have a better understanding of the market.



Conclusion of this Research Report:



For qualitative industry information, readers can look over the most recent market statistics displayed in the Application Security market research report. Businesses in emerging markets have access to global business research, which examines market competitiveness and growth patterns.



Table of Contents – Major Key Points



1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 Forces Model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Application Security Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Application Security Market Segmentation, By Testing Type

10. Application Security Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

11. Application Security Market Segmentation, By End-User

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Conclusion



