Application Software Front Runners: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK), Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV), BMC Software, Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) decreased -1.47% and closed at $18.77 on a traded volume of 2.86 million shares, in comparison to 3.38 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.39%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and its total outstanding shares are 317.75million.



Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It provides dictation and transcription solutions and services that enable platforms to generate and distribute clinical documentation; clinical documentation improvement programs; and speech recognition solutions for radiology, cardiology, pathology, and related specialties enabling healthcare providers to dictate, edit, and sign reports without manual transcription.



Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) soared10.92% and closed at $5.79 on a traded volume of 2.67 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 844,090 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 20.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $5.38 and $6.59.



Mitek Systems, Inc. engages in the development, sale, and service of software solutions related to mobile imaging solutions and intelligent character recognition software.



Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) jumped up 15.66% and closed at $11.15. So far in three months, the stock is up down 88.34%. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.89 and $16.53 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.48. Its introductory price for the day was $9.83, with the overall traded volume of 2.46 million shares.



Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for publishing and distributing professional digital media. The company offers Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices.



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC), after opening its shares at the price of $45.85, close at $45.89 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.25 million shares, in comparison to 2.65 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $35.48 and $47.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $45.91. Its introductory price for the day was $45.85



BMC Software, Inc. develops software that provides system and service management solutions for enterprises in the United States and internationally. It operates in two business units, Enterprise Service Management (ESM) and Mainframe Service Management (MSM).



