Application Software Stocks in Focus: Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Verisign, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR), Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).



Vringo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNG) increased 12.13% and closed at $3.42 on a traded volume of 9.65 million shares, in comparison to 1.35 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -5%.

The company has a total market capitalization of $283.02 billion and its total outstanding shares are 82.76 million.



Will VRNG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vringo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the innovation, acquisition, licensing, and protection of intellectual property worldwide. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of approximately 500 patents and patent applications covering telecom infrastructure, Internet search, and mobile technologies.



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) plunged -2.69% and closed at $14.48 on a traded volume of 9.62 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.23 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 6.08%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.39 and $14.89.



Will CDNS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. develops, sells or leases, licenses, and maintains electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware, verification intellectual property (VIP), and design intellectual property (Design IP) for semiconductor and electronics systems companies worldwide.



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) jumped up 0.72 % and closed at $11.12. So far in three months, the stock is down -6%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.97 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $11.13. Its introductory price for the day was $10.96, with the overall traded volume of 6.04million shares.



Will CPWR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compuware Corporation provides services, software, and practices for information technology (IT) organizations worldwide.



Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN), after opening its shares at the price of $46.70, jumped up 3.03% to close at $47.32 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 4.26 million shares, in comparison to 1.47 million shares of average trading volume.

The 52-week range for the stock is $32.81 and $50.15 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $48.84. Its introductory price for the day was $46.70.



Will VRSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VeriSign, Inc. provides Internet infrastructure services to various networks worldwide. It offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, and .name domain names, as well as the back-end systems for various for all .gov, .jobs, and .edu domain names



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/