Application Software Stocks to Watch: Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS), BMC Software, Inc., Compuware Corporation

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) decreased -1.70% and closed at $18.82 on a traded volume of 3.80 million shares, in comparison to 3.71 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -12.81%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.98billion and its total outstanding shares are 317.75million.



Nuance Communications, Inc. is a provider of voice and language solutions for businesses and consumers globally. The Company's solutions are used in healthcare, mobile, consumer, enterprise customer service, and imaging markets



Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) soared 0.13% and closed at $15.77 on a traded volume of 3.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.11 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 27.18%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.59 and $15.83



Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Cadence) develops electronic design automation (EDA), software, hardware, and silicon intellectual property (IP). Cadence licenses software and IP, sells or leases hardware technology and provides engineering and education services worldwide to help manage and accelerate electronics product development processes.



BMC Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMC) jumped up 0.09 % and closed at $45.73. So far in three months, the stock is up down 4.26%. The 52-week range for the stock is $35.48 and $47.98 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $45.87. Its introductory price for the day was $45.73 with the overall traded volume of 3.60 million shares.



BMC Software, Inc. (BMC) is a software company. The Company provides information technology (IT) management solutions for large, mid-sized and small enterprises and public sector organizations around the world.



Compuware Corporation (NASDAQ:CPWR) after opening its shares at the price of $10.55, jumped up 3.30% to close at $10.95 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 2.51 million shares, in comparison to 1.33million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.97 and $12.74 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $10.98 Its introductory price for the day was $10.55.



Compuware Corporation provides software solutions (both on-premises and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models), professional services and application services. It delivers solutions through software, which is installed and run on its customers’ owned hardware and applications (on-premises) and through a SaaS model accessed through its hosted networks.



