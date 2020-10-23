Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- "Global Application To Person (A2P) Messaging Market (2019-2023 Edition)" research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Application To Person (A2P) Messaging Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry's gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Application To Person (A2P) Messaging Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.



Company Coverage



The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

CLX Communications AB

Infobip Ltd.

Twilio



Regional Coverage



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America and MEA



Executive Summary



SMS is a text message service, that allows mobile devices to exchange short text messages by using standardized communication. The SMS is the most effective way of mobile messaging, as it is secure, have reach on all types of phones, do not require phone to download anything, etc. The SMS are of two types: A2P messages and P2P messages. The P2P messages are those exchanged between persons.



A2P messaging implies application to person messaging. An A2P SMS is an SMS message which is sent from a web based application, to a mobile subscriber. There are many uses of A2P messages, such as alerts, notification, banking updates, one time password, appointment reminders, etc.



The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals. On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services. The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.



This report on Global Application To Person (A2P) Messaging market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Application To Person (A2P) Messaging. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).



Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:



– Detailed overview of Application To Person (A2P) Messaging Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Application To Person (A2P) Messaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.



