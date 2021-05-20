Application Transformation Market to See Huge Growth by 2026: IBM, Microsoft, Unisys

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Application Transformation Market with latest edition released by AMA.



Key Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States),Microsoft Corporation (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Bell Integrator (United States),Cognizant (United States),Pivotal Software (United States),Salesforce.com, Inc. (United States),Unisys (United States),Accenture PLC (Ireland),Atos SA (France)



Brief Summary of Application Transformation:

Application transformation is the process of modernizing dated applications to meet current demands, by bringing business-critical legacy applications to modern infrastructures and technology utilization. The process involves the establishment of an application portfolio and management program. With the help of application transformation services, the enterprises able to accelerate digital transformation initiatives, enhance the developer experience, and automate deployments that will further increase productivity. North America accounted for the major revenue share of over 27% in 2019 owing to the early adoption of application transformation solutions. High investments in research and developments in countries such as the United States and Canada make the application transformation market in North America highly competitive. Moreover, the increasing pressure for reducing IT costs and the large size of the outsourcing industry in the region are compelling companies to find alternative ways to control spending.



Market Trends:

- Growing Use of Mobile Computing and Social Media in Enterprise

- Use of Technologies Such As Cloud and Big Data, As Well As Principles of DevOps and Agile Development



Market Drivers:

- The rapid increase in digitalization among industries, the growing penetration of the internet and mobile devices across the world, and an increase in the consumption of big data are the primary factors fostering the market growth.

- Low Maintenance Cost As Compared To the Other Application

- Technological Advancement and Development in Application Transformation Services

- Increasing Modernization in Legacy System



Market Opportunities:

- Technological Advancements Such As Internet of Things (IoT), 5G, Edge Computing

- Use of Real-Time Analytics Enabled By Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence



The Global Application Transformation Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Application Integration, Cloud Application Migration, Application Portfolio Assessment, Application Replatforming, UI Modernization, Others), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Others), End User (BFSI, Retail, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Government, Manufacturing, Others)



This research report represents a 360-degree overview of the competitive landscape of the Global Application Transformation Market. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological, advancements, tools, and methodologies. The research report analyzes the Global Application Transformation Market in a detailed and concise manner for better insights into the businesses.



Regions Covered in the Application Transformation Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



