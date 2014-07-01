Applications Closing Friday for Unique Trip to Sri Lanka

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Applications are closing Friday for a unique opportunity for Australian writers to take up a month long fellowship at the historic Templeberg Villa in Galle, Sri Lanka.



The owners of Templeberg Villa, Brent Carey and Christopher Shields are funding one economy return airfare from Melbourne to Colombo in Sri Lanka, a 30-day tourist visa, internal transfer costs, accommodation, full board (all meals) and $1000 spending allowance.



Australian Writers have until this Friday, 27 June 2014, to apply for the fellowship.



Christopher Shields, co-owner encouraged eligible writers to submit their applications before the closing date.



“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to run away and escape to a tropical island, the very place where literary geniuses such as Paul Bowes have escaped for decades to write" said co-owner Mr Shields.



“We are delighted to offer this fellowship, now in its 2nd year, to promote the creative communities we live in, Galle and Melbourne."



“I encourage anyone who knows an eligible writer deserving of this great opportunity to urge them to apply before applications close on Friday" said Shields.



Eligible writers are required to submit an online application, their CV and a sample of their work to Writers Victoria



Applications close on Friday 27 June 2014. The successful candidate will be announced in August 2014.



For information about the 2014 Templeberg Writing Fellowship visit Writers Victoria's website http://writersvictoria.org.au/help-for-writers/fellowships/templeberg-residential-writing-fellowship



You can read about Michelle Wright, last years winner, and her experience in her article A month of Writing Residency