Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Investor Investigation Concerning Executive Compensation Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2012 -- Certain officers and directors of Applied Industrial Technologies are currently under investigation concerning whether they breached their fiduciary duties by paying certain top officials at Applied Industrial Technologies excessive compensation.



Investors who are current long-term stockholders of shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain directors and officers of Applied Industrial Technologies harmed the company by agreeing to pay certain of Applied Industrial Technologies’ senior officers and executives excessive compensation.



Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.89 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2010 to over $2.37 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and its Net Income for the respective time periods increased from $65.90 million to $108.78 million.



Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) grew from $14.97 per share in March 2009 to as high as $44.64 per share on September 14, 2012.



The total compensation of certain top officials at Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) increased between 2010 and 2012. For instance the President and COO’s pay rose from over $2.21 million in 2010 to over $2.86 million in 2012, the VP, CFO and Treasurer’s compensation increased from over $2.08 million in 2010 to over $2.22 million in 2012, and the VP, General Counsel and Secretary’s pay rose from over $1.52 million in 2010 to over $1.82 million in 2012.



Those who are current long-term stockholders of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



