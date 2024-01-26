Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2024 -- Applied Materials, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Santa Clara, CA based Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. On November 17, 2023, Reuters published an article reporting that "[s]emiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials . . . is under U.S. criminal investigation for potentially evading export restrictions on China's top chipmaker SMIC[.]" Citing "three people familiar with the matter", the article reported that Applied Materials "is being probed by the Justice Department for sending equipment to SMIC via South Korea without export licenses."



Those who purchased shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



