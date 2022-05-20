Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2022 -- Certain directors of Applied UV, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Applied UV directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Mount Vernon, NY based Applied UV, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of technology that address air and surface purification, and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States and Canada. Applied UV, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $5.73 million in 2020, to $11.66 million in 2021, and that its Net Loss increased from $3.36 million in 2020, to $7.39 million in 2021.



Shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) declined from $6.46 per share on November 24, 2021, to as low as $0.87 per share on May 11, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI)), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.