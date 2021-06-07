AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2021 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at AppLovin Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain AppLovin Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Palo Alto, CA based AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. AppLovin Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $994.1 million in 2019 to over $1.45 billion in 2020, and that its Net Income of $119.04 million in 2019 declined to a Net Loss of $125.18 million.



On April 15, 2021, AppLovin Corporation went public at $80 per share to raise $2 billion in its initial public offering ("IPO")



Since then, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) declined to $49.66 per share on May 12, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.