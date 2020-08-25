Apply for India Visa Online to Celebrate India's Famous "Festival of Lights" This Year

Delhi, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- India-Visa-Gov.in is pleased to announce that tourists can now start applying for their Diwali visit to India later this year in November 2020. Diwali also known as the Festival of Light is one of the most awaited festivals in the country. This colorful festival brings the families together where everyone young and old cannot wait to light the lamps and firecrackers during the night. Tourists can now be a part of the 5-day long conventional festivals and get a chance to observe the Indian traditions and rituals up close. There is history behind Diwali and why it is a custom to light the lamps and illuminate their homes. To learn more about the festival click on the link below.



November also happens to be the best time to visit India where the season just begins to change and is quite favorable for international tourists. This month does not have the sultry days like summer or the wet days like monsoon. Tourists can travel across the country with comfortable clothing. Tourists and visitors from over 180 countries can now apply for online Indian eVisa. The application process is very simple with just a few steps and very few prerequisites. The application will be assessed and completed in just 5 business days. So, start applying today to be a part of the much awaited Indian festival.



To know more about India VISA Online, visit https://www.india-visa-gov.in/diwali-festival-india



The website makes the process of obtaining Electronic Travel Authorization from the Government of India easy for the applications.



