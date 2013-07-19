Apply for Merchant Cash Advance and Start Your Business with No More Waiting for Cash

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Often small to mid scale industries face troubles in getting their fast bank loans approved. Be it the requirement of capital growth or opening a new chain in the nearby area, business owners have to go through tedious processes to get their fast bank loans sanctioned. Merchant cash advance has emerged as a boon for such businesses that are looking to grow in small timeframes. These advances can be easily obtained without following any rigorous procedures. Companies usually check for few parameters in order to approve the loan. And once approved, the loan is obtained as fast as within 72 hours.



A business owner needs to conduct thorough research to access the right company. One should always opt for the advance providers that do not charge any kind of application fee or upfront fee. Businesses like restaurants, beauty salon and spa, medical, or liquor store owners, etc. can easily avail the benefits of the merchant cash advance. In order to apply for merchant cash advance loan, a business owner should ensure that his business is not open to any bankruptcy, and accepts a minimum amount of credit card sales every month. Once a business owner meets these criterions one can easily help in getting the loan sanction within 24 hours.



The most important plus point of the merchant cash advances is that a bad credit limit or previous bank records do not play any role in their approval. An ideal advance provider understands the requirements of the business owners, and offers quick turnaround time. The merchant cash advances are an efficient way of meeting the uncalled for financial demands, without affecting the credit report.



About Atlantis Capital LLC

AtlantisCapitalLLC.com is the leading provider of merchant cash advances. Funding across all the 50 states of USA, the company is committed to offer uncompromised services to its clients within quick time period. The prospective clients can also get a free quote by filling a simple a form on the website.



Contact Information:

For more information and other media related enquiries, please contact:

Alan Rahman

Contact Email: alan@atlantiscapitalllc.com

Complete Address: 160 Pearl St. New York, 10005, USA

Contact Phone : 1-800-801-9240

Website: http://www.atlantiscapitalllc.com