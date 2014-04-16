ApplyMap College Strategy App Joins StartEngine Startup Accelerator in Santa Monica

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Finding the right college is something that can define a person’s life, yet much of the time spent searching is wasted on sifting out irrelevant choices. ApplyMap is a new approach to college counseling that can give people a step by step guide as to how to apply to the best schools for their grades, preferences and ambitions in as little as five minutes. The app has proved so exciting that it has been accepted into StartEngine, L.A.’s largest startup accelerator.



In the homeland of blue chip entrepreneurialism, www.ApplyMap.com, founded by UCLA graduate students, launched in the summer of 2013 as a member of Startup UCLA’s Summer Accelerator, and the development has proven exciting enough to join other top entrepreneurs at StartEngine. Steve Palley, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplyMap explained, “We’re determined to simplify the college search process for all students who need college advice, and StartEngine is going to help us tremendously along that path. We have taken great strides to begin with, but that pace can now increase exponentially.”



The company has already done a number of demonstrations of the new tech-supported approach at high schools and non-profit organizations throughout Los Angeles, and received rave reviews from students, counselors, educators, parents and entrepreneurs alike.



With a college matching service that realistically evaluates student performance and ambitions, and uses in-data on colleges and the composition of their individual programs, the software will be capable of providing true value to students, enabling them to channel their energies most productively.



Howard Marks, managing Partner of StartEngine was happy to comment on the acquisition, “We are very pleased that ApplyMap is joining us at StartEngine. This company’s technology can help every college-bound student get into a better college in under five minutes, and we see that as a great market opportunity.”



About ApplyMap

ApplyMap builds data-driven college applications road maps for high school students. Based on a student’s grades, test scores, and school preferences, ApplyMap’s algorithm delivers a strategically optimized portfolio of schools to apply to. ApplyMap solves the college search problem by providing reliable advice at the click of a button. For more information please visit: http://www.applymap.com