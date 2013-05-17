Appointment Remind Me Launch Broadcast Feature Allowing Special Offers to Be Sent by Text

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Good direct marketing is about leaving no stone unturned, and ensuring that no opportunity is missed in developing client loyalty and positive referrals. One method for achieving this has flown consistently under the radar as most have turned their attention to the online boom. Mobile text messaging is one of the most effective forms of communication for direct marketing available, and Appointment Remind Me’s new broadcast feature enables businesses to utilize this more effectively than ever.



Using the “Broadcast” feature on the appointment reminder system, businesses can instantly send out a message to all of their existing clients with one click of a button. This includes special sales offers, which can be instantly sent out as a special VIP offer for discounts on products or services- think Groupon, but targeted to reward loyal customers. The service can also be used for announcements, so businesses can let clients know of new services being introduced, trial offers, special events or one day promotions.



Discounts of any kind always attract current clients but if the text arrives while clients are with a group of friends or family, that message will probably be communicated to others, which results in an extensive advertisement network, especially in the case of 2 for 1 deals.



With the assistance of this appointment reminder service, businesses can quickly and effectively gain hundreds of new clients organically through the natural dissemination of your brand identity as a result of direct messaging.



A spokesperson for Appointment Remind Me explained, “The statistics really speak for themselves. 97% of texts are read and 90% are read within four minutes of being received. People keep their phones within three feet of them twenty four hours a day. Unlike email, spam is nearly non-existent with text messages giving users more confidence that their text message is important and from somebody they know, creating a sense of urgency to open it and read it immediately. Repeat customers bring in 67% more income than first time customers. Combining this data makes a pretty compelling case for an initial investment, and after that, the results speak for themselves.”



About Appointment Remind Me

Appoint Remind Me was created for any business related service that has a need to schedule appointments. Missed appointments are a loss of revenue for a business. Usually the issue is that clients just forget their appointment because of their hectic daily lives. The service allows businesses to automatically send out a reminder to the client about their appointment either 1 hour in advance, 1 day, or 1 week. These reminders can be automatically sent out via voice, text or email. For more information, please visit: http://appointmentremindme.com/