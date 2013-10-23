Appraisal Research Center Launches New Appraisal Blog

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- The Appraisal Research Center, a South Florida appraisal and consulting firm, has launched an official blog on its website at ApparisalResearchCenter.com. The section is intended to provide users with a broad range of information on the firm’s services, specialties, and other relevant details.



The blog was launched to allow the Appraisal Research Center to better engage with clients and expand the company’s online presence, which is vital in the increasingly web-centered business world. An inaugural posts was recently made to introduce users to the company and its fairly new website:



“Welcome to the official blog and website of the Appraisal Research Center! We’re a full-service appraisal and consulting firm based in South Florida that specializes in Miami Residential Appraisals, insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and much more!



We launched this website in order to provide a convenient for clients to learn about and access our in-demand services. This blog will be updated regularly with the latest news and information about our company, services, tips, and other relevant news. It’s our way of keeping you deftly informed of what you need to know regarding appraisal assistance.



As you’ll see, AppraisalResearchCenter.com features a minimalist style that is designed to be both visually appealing and easy to navigate. Our homepage will welcome you to a courteous and informative introductory page that explains our firm’s background, values, and what we do.”



About Appraisal Research Center

The Appraisal Research Center has been operating in South Florida for ever 11 years, and specializes in providing comprehensive Miami Real Estate Appraisals in both commercial and residential categories. Its practice areas include insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and more.