Appraisal Research Center Launches New Client List Page

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- The Appraisal Research Center, a South Florida appraisal and consulting firm, has launched a new client list page at ApparisalResearchCenter.com. The section displays an extensive but non-exhaustive catalog of the company's many customers and partners, among which are some of the most prominent institutions in the region.



Among the many companies that have done business with the Appraisal Research Center are 1First Bank Florida, 1St National Bank of South Florida, Executive National Bank, First Citizens Bank – IronStone Bank, Great Florida Bank, Sabadell United Bank, TotalBank, U.S. Century Bank, Mercantil Commerce Bank, and more.



The purpose of the new section is to demonstrate to prospective clients that the Appraisal Research Center is reliable and effective source of appraisal services. Indeed, the firm explicitly made this point in a recent blog post about its client list:



“As you can see, our impressive track record speaks for itself. The nation’s top banks and financial institutions turn to us because we utilize the industry’s most experienced professionals and innovative strategies. The Appraisal Research Center operates under the most stringent principles of timeliness, integrity, and efficiency. Most importantly, we take a personalized approach that’s based around each individual client’s exact needs and circumstances, devising precise and optimized solutions that exceed industry standards.”



About Appraisal Research Center

The Appraisal Research Center has been operating in South Florida for ever 11 years, and specializing in providing comprehensive appraisal services in both commercial and residential categories. Among its practice areas are Miami Real Estate Appraisals, insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and more.