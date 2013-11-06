Appraisal Research Center Launches Updated Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- The Appraisal Research Center, a firm specializing in Miami Real Estate Appraisals, has launched an updated version of their official website at ApparisalResearchCenter.com. The refurbished website – which offers a more attractive and accessible design, faster servers, and more navigable pages – was launched in order to better serve clients seeking their services.



Users are greeted by a courteous and informative introductory page that explains the firm’s background, services, and values. The “Client” section provides an extensive list of the numerous companies that have sought the services of the Appraisal Research Center, including such prominent institutions as the First National Bank of South Florida, Executive National Bank, Total Bank, and at least a dozen others.



Separate sections are provided for those seeking appraisals for either commercial or residential properties, with a long list of extensive details regarding the nature of these services and how they’re provided. Along with the prominent contact page, the website is intended to be as informative, user-friendly, and engaging as possible. The Appraisal Research Center places an emphasis on being receptive to client requests for quotes, information, and other concerns.



Overall, the website reflects the firm’s recognition of the growing importance of the internet as a major tool for marketing and customer service. The group has long been identified as one of the most innovative and responsive in its industry.



About Appraisal Research Center

The Appraisal Research Center has been operating in South Florida for ever 11 years, providing comprehensive appraisal services in a wide variety of areas, including insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and more.