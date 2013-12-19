Appraisal Research Center Offering a Variety of Commercial Real Estate Services

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The Appraisal Research Center, a South Florida appraisal and consulting firm, is offering a variety of Miami Commercial Real Estate Appraisals that are available through its website at AppraisalResearchCenter.com.



The services are rendered throughout South Florida, namely the Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach countries. The firm specializing in a wide variety of commercial appraisals, with intimate experience in most types of properties and circumstances. The long list of services includes insurable value, insurance claims, estate planning, court appraisal reports for legal matters, mortgages, bankruptcy, I.R.S. matters, and more.



Furthermore, the Appraisal Research Center provides free quotes by phone or email in order to make its services more accessible. Users need only provide the address of the property and/or tax identification number to receive a professional quote within minutes.



Such services are in high demand in the South Florida region, which is known for its active and diversified economy, particularly in the financial and real estate sectors that most rely on professional appraisals.



Indeed, the growing need for such services led the Appraisal Research Center to launch an upgraded version of its website in order to meet the demand. To that end, the company also introduced an official blog that regularly updates clients on both its services and the local appraisal market.



About The Appraisal Research Center

The Appraisal Research Center has been operating in South Florida for ever 11 years, and specializes in providing comprehensive Miami Real Estate Appraisals in both commercial and residential categories. Its practice areas include insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and more.