Appraisal Research Center Reaches Social Media Milestone

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- The Appraisal Research Center, a South Florida appraisal and consulting firm, has seen significant growth in its nascent social media campaign, garnering 300 followers to its active Twitter account.



The group had launched a profile on the popular social media platform in an effort to reach out to clients seeking its in-demand appraisal services. A growing number of consumers are relying on the internet as a tool for such services, particularly in commercial and real estate centers such as South Florida.



Through the official Twitter account, the Appraisal Research Center connects clients to detailed information about its services and specialties, as well as news reports concerning relevant trends in real estate or appraisal consulting. In the process, the firm is also expanding its visibility and networking, which are vital elements to the success of modern businesses.



Similarly, it launched a professional blog on its website, ApparisalResearchCenter.com, in a similar effort to engage with users and build its online presence. The section is intended to provide users with a broad range of information on the firm’s services, specialties, and other relevant details.



The official website, which is accessible through the Twitter account, is an extensive guide for those seeking appraisals for either commercial or residential properties, with a long list of extensive details regarding the nature of these services and how they’re provided. Along with the prominent contact page, the website is intended to be as informative, user-friendly, and engaging as possible. The Appraisal Research Center places an emphasis on being receptive to client requests for quotes, information, and other concerns.



About The Appraisal Research Center

The Appraisal Research Center has been operating in South Florida for ever 11 years, and specializes in providing comprehensive Miami Real Estate Appraisals in both commercial and residential categories. Its practice areas include insurance claims, estate planning, tax appeals, commercial loans, IRS matters, and more.