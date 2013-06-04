Appreciation Events - How Appreciation Events Can Help Businesses Grow

Foothill Ranch, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Have you always wanted to host an event to show your employees how much they’re appreciated, but can’t seem to find the perfect partner to arrange and organize everything for you? Then Appreciation Events may be exactly what you need to get started. Appreciation Events is one of the fastest growing event companies in North America - specializing in organizing employee events that connect businesses with not only their local customers, but with the community as well.



Appreciation Events promotes the clients featured on the certificates in front of thousands of employees in all kinds of locations in just about every city in America. Host organizations use the Appreciation Event as a way to reward employees by offering them the opportunity to enjoy tremendous savings on dining, family activities, spa services, entertainment, sports and so much more.



Whether you are a host company that wants to reward employees, an event attendee looking for the next great deal or a business looking for new local customers, Appreciation Events has something for you.



Appreciation Events are completely cost free and hassle free. The event coordinator takes care of all the details, from the creation and distribution of promotional materials to setting up and running the event to cleanup and post event follow through.



With Appreciation Events there’s so much to choose from - from an exciting day at the ball game, to a relaxing afternoon at the spa, from the excitement of paintball to the gratification of a good round of golf. All at 70% - 90% less than you’d normally pay. Appreciation Events has both local and national certificate clients and in their first year alone ran events in 22,000 locations. The program has become a highly anticipated semi-annual event in thousands of host companies all over North America.



Appreciation Events makes employee appreciation something that benefits everyone in the company. Employees feel like they’re cared about and feel good about the company they work for - heaping all those words of gratitude on the host! There’s no question of whether or not employees will like the perk being offered because there’s something for everyone - always at prices they simply can’t get anywhere else.



If you’ve been wanting to do something for your employees, then you’ll want to do an Appreciation Event!



Website: http://www.appreciationevents.org/



Contact info: 19517 Pauling

Foothill Ranch, California 92610

Cust. Service toll free: 1-866-521-4717