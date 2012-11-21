Apprentice Feeder Program by SMT Maximizes ROI of Training Resources

Londonderry, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Scientific Management Techniques (SMT), the global leader in performance based industrial skills assessments has designed their new Apprentice Feeder Program (AFP) to solve the skills shortage and skills gap plaguing industry. The program is a four step process that incorporates the use of SMT’s industrial skills assessment machines and hands-on training curriculum.



The program objective is to fast-track apprentice training for industry by identifying the trainability and instinct of candidates and incumbents prior to initiation of training. The AFP is designed to prepare graduates to fill positions as maintenance mechanics and senior operators in an automated production environment and function as team leaders in their facility.



Pete Bachert, SMT’s lead engineer, noted, “The structure of the Apprentice Feeder Program maximizes the ROI of education resources” explains. The initial and subsequent assessments ensure that only the most capable and committed individuals enter the program and stay in the program. In our hands-on training program students train on the same components, tools, and systems they will encounter in industry. This training program is highly effective in a relatively short period of time due to the hands-on aspect of the program and the nature of the curriculum development, the program curriculum is 100% demand driven.”



The program is designed for new applicants or incumbents and can be administered in the industrial facility or a community college training location. The first step in the process is to assess the capabilities and trainability of program applicants using SMT’s non-verbal, non-written, performance-based methodology and assessment machines. Individuals posting the strongest scores on the assessments advance to step two which includes an initial 40 hours of classroom-based industrial skills training. Step three is a second round of assessments administered using a more challenging assessment protocol. This process identifies those individuals that are retaining the training most effectively and are exhibiting the drive required to become a top performer. The individuals achieving appropriate scores on round two assessments advance into an intensive industrial skills training program that includes significant floor-time training in the facility. The advanced training program consists of up to an additional 250 hours of training.



“Our industrial clients count on our solutions to combat the skills shortage and keep their facilities operating at peak performance. The AFP has been built with extensive feedback from industrial operations professionals regarding the specific skill sets they require to achieve their performance objectives,” stated Richard Whouley, founder of Scientific Management Techniques.



About Scientific Management Techniques

Scientific Management Techniques (http://www.scientific-management.com) is the global leader in performance-based skill assessments for industry. The assessment capabilities, together with demand-driven skills training program, are used in manufacturing and education organizations in thirty-one countries to solve the skills shortage and drive industrial productivity.



