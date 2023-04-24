Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2023 -- On The Good Divorce Show™, divorce coach Karen McNenny and longtime matrimonial lawyer, Susan Myres, discuss a refreshed and modern approach to divorce. Families are hungry for a different option. It is possible to navigate the significant life changes of divorce with less destruction, less despair and less debt. Together they discuss:



- How the Divorce Coaching industry is changing how lawyers approach divorce

- How to function as one family living across two homes

- The 5 approaches to resolution in divorce

- The surprising rise of "silver splitters" - choosing to divorce late in life

- Asking the hard questions before launching into a divorce process

- The Perils of Playing House - the unique challenges for couples who are living a married life, but do not have a legally binding agreement



About Susan Myres (Guest)

Susan Myres has been practicing family law in the Houston area since 1982 forming her own firm, Myres & Associates, in 2011. She has been certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization as a Family Law Specialist since 1988 and has been named to the annual list of Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2006.



Susan is a past president of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML) and became a trusted source of information as president during the COVID pandemic. She provided interviews with regional, national and international journalists to help divorcing and divorced couples, especially couples sharing custody of children, who were dealing with an unprecedented series of COVID-19 challenges.

Susan utilizes all forms of dispute resolution in her practice, from supporting clients who have worked out their agreements to mediation, arbitration, collaborative law, and traditional litigation, choosing the approach that is best for the individual client. She stays abreast of leading mental health issues that intersect with family law, including mood disorders, high-conflict personality disorders, addiction, and abuse prevention issues. Her strength is being able to see options and alternate paths to achieve the realistic goals of her clients. She practices with a curiosity to learn why people do what they do and studies a wide variety of resources to maximize the benefits to her clients, their family and the practice of family law.



About Karen McNenny, The Good Divorce Coach™

Since 2007 I have supported a wide variety of groups and individuals in their quest to be better together. As we improve our familiar relationships (work and domestic partners), we can also improve relationships with strangers across the street, across the country, and beyond. What happens at the desk goes home to the dining room table, and vice versa. Our ability to be kind, curious and tolerant towards each other will determine the fabric of our homes, workplaces and global neighborhood. Ultimately, I see myself as a social activist. Working towards world peace, one relationship at a time. I'm inviting you to join the movement. Let's get better, together.



Karen McNenny is a highly sought after professional speaker, facilitator, and coach. Her areas of expertise are human behavior and relationships. Beyond private clients, her vast corporate client group has included government agencies, non-profits, small and large businesses. She has spent the last two decades becoming a trusted advisor and expert in the field of organizational development. Karen now focuses her decades of relationship expertise on helping families navigate the divorce process. Karen has received advanced training as a Mediator, Divorce Coach, Co-Parent Coordinator, Gracious Space Facilitator and Crucial Conversations Trainer.



About The Good Divorce Show™

Airs on Mondays at 11:00 am PST on the Variety Channel

It is time to change the destructive narrative of divorce. Families are hungry for a different option. Together we will discover how to function as one family in two homes. There are high functioning, stable and happy divorced families living in your neighborhood. I want to hear from them. What's their secret sauce? What did their journey look like? Do they have regrets? Hacks? Recommendations? Let's find out. Each week I will talk with folks, just like you and me, that are self-proclaimed members in the Good Divorce Club. That's it. Just stories. Transformative stories from couples, professionals, individuals and children of divorce. A group that has figured out some piece of the divorce puzzle. It's never too late to have a Good Divorce.



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.